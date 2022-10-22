Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th October 2022

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Hellas Verona lock horns with Sassuolo in an important clash at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Monday.

Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona Preview

Sassuolo are currently in 10th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Neroverdi slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Atalanta in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this year. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against reigning champions AC Milan last week and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sassuolo have a good record against Hellas Verona and have won 11 out of the 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's seven victories.

Sassuolo are unbeaten in six of their last seven matches against Hellas Verona in the Serie A but did lose the previous game between the two teams in January.

Sassuolo and Hellas Verona have won three games apiece out of their seven matches at the Mapei Stadium, with a total of 26 goals scored in the process.

Sassuolo lost their previous home game against Inter Milan by a 2-1 margin and have never lost consecutive league games at home under Alessio Dionisi.

Hellas Verona have lost their last five matches in the Serie A and have suffered worse runs in the competition on only two previous occasions in their history.

Hellas Verona have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 17 matches in the Serie A - their worst such run in the competition since 2001.

Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Sassuolo can pack a punch on their day but have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The Neroverdi have lost their last two games in the Serie A and will need to arrest their slump this weekend.

Hellas Verona have endured a dismal season so far and have a mountain to climb in the coming months. Sassuolo are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-1 Hellas Verona

Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sassuolo

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Hellas Verona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Andrea Pinamonti to score - Yes

