Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Sassuolo will host Hellas Verona at the Mapei Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the 22nd matchday of the Italian Serie A.

The hosts have had mixed results over the last two months and have failed to establish a consistent run of results.

However, they played out an entertaining 5-1 win over Empoli in their last game. Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca both scored braces while Domenico Berardi scored once.

Sassuolo sit 11th in the Serie A table with 28 points. They will now be looking to build on their latest result when they play on Sunday.

Hellas Verona suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of newly-promoted Salernitana last time out. Despite controlling proceedings for most parts of the game, the visitors were beaten by two clinical strikes from their opponents.

Hellas Verona currently sit 13th in the league standings, one point behind their weekend hosts after 21 games. They will be looking to bounce back from their defeat last time out when they travel to Reggio Emilia at the weekend.

Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head

There have been 21 meetings between Sassuolo and Hellas Verona. The hosts have won 11 of those games while the visitors have won six times. There have been four draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in the opening matchday of Serie A this season. Sassuolo won the game 3-2.

Sassuolo Form Guide: W-D-L-D-W

Hellas Verona Form Guide: L-W-D-L-L

Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona Team News

Sassuolo

Matheus Henrique and Filip Djuricic are both injured and will not be available for Sunday's game. Federico Peluso and Pedro Obiang are unavailable, with the former testing positive for COVID-19 and the latter still out with a heart condition.

Domenico Berardi is the most notable absentee as the forward is suspended while Hamed Junior Traore and Jeremie Boga are both away on international duty.

Injured: Matheus Henrique, Filip Djuricic

Unavailable: Federico Peluso, Pedro Obiang, Hamed Junior Traore, Jeremie Boga

Suspended: Domenico Berardi

Hellas Verona

The visitors have a COVID-19 ravaged squad with Lorenzo Montipò, Davide Faraoni, Gianluca Frabotta, Daniel Bessa, Mert Cetin and Bosko Sulato all out with the virus.

Pawel Dawidowicz is injured while Ivan Ilic is suspended.

Injured: Pawel Dawidowicz

COVID-19: Lorenzo Montipò, Davide Faraoni, Gianluca Frabotta, Daniel Bessa, Mert Cetin, Bosko Sulato

Suspended: Ivan Ilic

Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona Predicted XI

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Andrea Consigli; Jeremy Toljan, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Maxime Lopez, Davide Frattesi, Abdou Harroui; Giacomo Raspadori, Grégoire Defrel; Gianluca Scamacca

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ivor Pandur; Giangiacomo Magnani, Federico Ceccherini, Koray Günter; Nicolò Casale, Adrien Tameze, Miguel Veloso, Darko Lazović; Antonin Barak, Gianluca Caprari; Giovanni Simeone

Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Sassuolo have been inconsistent of late but have lost just one of their last nine games in the league. However, their home form has been poor as they have won once in their last six games at the Mapei Stadium.

Hellas Verona are in even worse form than their hosts, with one win in their last six games. Sassuolo might just come out on top in a narrow victory.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-1 Hellas Verona

Edited by Peter P