Sassuolo vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th January 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sassuolo lock horns with an impressive Lazio side in an important clash at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Sunday.

Sassuolo vs Lazio Preview

Sassuolo are currently in 16th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Neroverdi slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Fiorentina in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Biancocelesti were held to a 2-2 draw by Empoli last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Sassuolo vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have a good recent record against Sassuolo and have won 10 out of the last 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's five victories.

Lazio are winless in their last three matches in the Serie A, with their previous victory in the competition coming against Monza by a 1-0 margin in November last year.

Sassuolo are winless in their last seven matches in the Serie A, with their previous victory in the competition coming against Hellas Verona in October last year.

Sassuolo have scored only 17 goals in their 17 games in the Serie A so far this season - only four teams have registered lower goal tallies in the competition.

Lazio have lost two of their last three matches in the Serie A - as many defeats as they had suffered in their first 14 league games of the season.

Sassuolo vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have a strong squad at their disposal and will need to arrest their recent slump in the Serie A. The likes of Ciro Immobile and Felipe Anderson can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

Sassuolo have suffered an astonishing downfall over the past year and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Lazio are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-2 Lazio

Sassuolo vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sassuolo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ciro Immobile to score - Yes

