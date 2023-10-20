Sassuolo vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st October 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sassuolo lock horns with Maurizio Sarri's Lazio side in an important clash at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Saturday.

Sassuolo vs Lazio Preview

Lazio are currently in 13th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Biancocelesti edged Atalanta to a narrow 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Neroverdi were held to a 1-1 draw by Lecce last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Sassuolo vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have a good recent record against Sassuolo and have won 12 out of the last 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's five victories.

Lazio have won 12 matches against Sassuolo in Serie A - only Juventus have a better record in this regard against the Neroverdi in the competition.

Sassuolo have lost each of their last three matches against Lazio in the Serie A and have a longer losing run only against Napoli in the competition.

Lazio have won two of their last three matches in the Serie A - as many victories as they had achieved in the six league games preceding this run.

Sassuolo have lost four of their first eight matches in the Serie A this season.

Sassuolo have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 16 matches in the Serie A - the longest such current run in the top flight.

Sassuolo vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have improved in recent weeks and will need to work hard to give their top-four rivals a run for their money this season. The Biancocelesti can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Sassuolo have not been at their best so far this season but can pack a punch on their day. Lazio are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-3 Lazio

Sassuolo vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ciro Immobile to score - Yes