Sassuolo vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of important matches this weekend as Sassuolo take on Lazio on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Lazio are in eighth place in the Serie A standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Biancocelesti eased past Sampdoria in their previous league game and will want a similar result this weekend.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at have not been consistent this year. The Neroverdi were held to a 2-2 draw by Spezia last week and will need to step up in this match.

Sassuolo vs Lazio Head-to-Head

Lazio have an impressive record against Sassuolo and have won nine out of 17 games played between the two sides. Sassuolo have managed four victories against Lazio and will need to step up this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in August this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams were wasteful on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Sassuolo form guide in the Serie A: D-D-W-D-L

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: W-D-L-L-W

Sassuolo vs Lazio Team News

Sassuolo have a point to prove

Sassuolo

Pedro Obiang, Edoardo Goldaniga, and Filip Djuricic remain the only fitness concerns for Sassuolo and might not be available for this match. Jeremie Boga has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection.

Injured: Pedro Obiang

Doubtful: Edoardo Goldaniga

Suspended: None

Lazio need to step up in this game

Lazio

Adam Marusic has returned to the squad and will be available for selection this week. Sergej-Milinkovic Savic was sent off against Sampdoria last week and will be suspended against Sassuolo.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Sergej-Milinkovic Savic

Sassuolo vs Lazio Predicted XI

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-31): Andrea Consigli; Jeremy Toljan, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Maxime Lopez, Davide Frattesi; Domenico Berardi, Matheus Henrique, Gregoire Defrel; Gianluca Scamacca

S.S.Lazio @OfficialSSLazio

📍 Destinazione: Reggio Emilia



#CMonEagles 🦅 🛫 Siamo in partenza da Fiumicino!📍 Destinazione: Reggio Emilia 🛫 Siamo in partenza da Fiumicino! 📍 Destinazione: Reggio Emilia#CMonEagles 🦅 https://t.co/fMWWJ7zGi8

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pepe Reina; Elseid Hysaj, Francesco Acerbi, Luiz Felipe, Manuel Lazzari; Danilo Cataldi, Toma Basic, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Mattia Zaccagni, Ciro Immobile

Sassuolo vs Lazio Predicted XI

Lazio have struggled to hit their peak under Maurizio Sarri this season and will need to prove a point this weekend. The Biancocelesti have excellent players in their ranks and will need to justify their potential in the coming months.

Sassuolo are a better team than they have been this season and also have a few issues to resolve this weekend. Lazio are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-2 Lazio

