Sassuolo vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2024

Sassuolo will be looking to rise from the relegation zone when they play host to Lecce at the Mapei Stadium in round 33 of the Italian Serie A on Sunday.

Luca Gotti’s men have failed to get the better of the hosts in their last seven encounters and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run.

Sassuolo bottled a two-goal lead twice in the game as they were held to a 3-3 draw by AC Milan in a thrilling Serie A clash last Sunday.

Davide Ballardini’s side have now gone four consecutive games without a win, losing 1-0 at Roma on March 17 before playing out three stalemates in their subsequent three outings.

With 26 points from 32 matches, Sassuolo are currently 19th in the Serie A table, just two points behind 17th-placed Empoli above the relegation zone.

Lecce, on the other hand, steered five points clear of the danger zone last time out when they picked up a narrow 1-0 victory over Empoli on home turf.

This followed a 3-0 hammering at the hands of AC Milan on April 6 which saw their two-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Gotti’s men have picked up 32 points from 32 Serie A matches so far to sit 14th in the league table, level on points with 13th-placed Cagliari.

Sassuolo vs Lecce Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the eighth meeting between the two sides, with Sassuolo claiming three wins and four draws in their previous seven encounters.

Lecce have won just one Serie A away game this season and currently hold the division’s fifth-worst away record, having picked up just nine points from 16 games so far.

Sassuolo are on a run of one win in their last 13 Serie A matches while losing eight and claiming four draws since the second week of January.

Sassuolo have conceded the third-highest number of league goals this season (62), with only Salernitana (68) and Frosinone (63) shipping more.

Sassuolo vs Lecce Prediction

Sassuolo picked up a huge point against league heavyweights AC Milan last time out and will head into the weekend looking to build on that result.

While we expect Lecce to put up a fight, they have struggled for results on their travels and we fancy the hosts claiming a narrow victory.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-0 Lecce

Sassuolo vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sassuolo to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in four of their last five encounters)