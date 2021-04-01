Sassuolo vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Serie A action returns to the Stadio Mapei as Sassuolo host Roma in a round 29 clash on Saturday.

The Neroverdi are eighth in the table with 39 points, with Roma 11 points ahead in sixth place. The Giallorossi are five points behind Atalanta in fourth.

Sassuolo went into the international break following a win and loss by a 3-2 scoreline. First they overcame Hellas Verona 3-2 at home midway through March. The Neroverdi then blew a 2-0 lead away to a struggling Torino to lose 2-3 in injury time.

Meanwhile, Roma secured a UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie against Ajax with a 2-1 win (5-1 agg) over Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Giallorossi's happiness was tempered after yet another loss to 'big' opposition. The capital club lost 2-0 at home to Napoli before the international break.

Sassuolo vs Roma Head-to-Head

Sassuolo's 4-2 win over Roma at the Mapei last season was their first win in 15 games against the Giallorossi. Roma have won eight and drawn the remaining six of the last 15 games between the pair.

The duo last met in December, playing out a goalless draw at the Olimpico.

Sassuolo form guide in Serie A: L-W-L-D-D

Roma form guide in Serie A: L-L-W-W-L

Sassuolo vs Roma Team News

Sassuolo

Il Sassuolo Calcio comunica che è emerso un nuovo caso di positività al Covid-19.



Il comunicato ufficiale è su https://t.co/FEsCQ2Ogqv ⬅️ — U.S. Sassuolo (@SassuoloUS) April 1, 2021

Roberto de Zerbi had unwelcome news during the international break, with centre-back Kaan Ayhan testing positive for COVID-19 while on international duty.

Forwards Francesco Caputo and Domenico Berardi also picked up knocks while on duty for the Azzurri and are doubts for the game.

Filippo Romagna and Mehdi Bourabia are still nursing long-term injuries.

Injured: Filippo Romagna, Mehdi Bourabia

COVID-19: Kaan Ayhan

Doubtful: Francesco Caputo, Domenico Berardi

Suspended: None

Roma

Paulo Fonseca received troubling news as defender Marash Kumbulla was ruled out for the rest of the season. Jordan Veretout has recovered but may only be fit in time for the game against Ajax. Bryan Cristante and Chris Smalling are also doubts, with the centre-back crisis still in full swing.

Roger Ibanez and Gonzalo Villar are suspended for this game after picking up their fifth yellow cards against Napoli.

Injured: Nicolo Zaniolo, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marash Kumbulla

Doubtful: Jordan Veretout, Bryan Cristante, Chris Smalling

Suspended: Roger Ibanez, Gonzalo Villar

Sassuolo vs Roma Predicted XI

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli (GK); Mert Muldur, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Maxime Lopez, Manuel Locatelli; Lukas Haraslin, Filip Djuricic, Hamed Junior Traore; Gregoire Defrel

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez (GK); Gianluca Mancini, Federico Fazio, Leonardo Spinazzola; Rick Karsdorp, Amadou Diawara, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Bruno Peres; Pedro, Stephan El Shaarawy; Borja Mayoral

Sassuolo vs Roma Prediction

Both teams are dealing with the fallout of international football from an injury front. Roma ought to be favorites for this game, with Borja Mayoral likely to find the net.

Sassuolo's terrible record against Roma is likely to continue if Domenico Berardi and Francesco Caputo are unable to play.

We expect a narrow win for Roma, although Sassuolo will run them close.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-2 Roma