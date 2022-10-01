Sassuolo vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2022

Sassuolo will host Salernitana at the Mapei Stadium on Sunday afternoon in another round of the 2022-23 Italian Serie A campaign.

The Neroverdi have endured a rather sluggish start to their league campaign and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the league table. However, they returned to winning ways in their last game, beating Torino 1-0 via an Agustin Álvarez winner, with the Uruguayan striker coming off the bench to score his first-ever goal for the club.

Sassuolo sit 11th in the league table with nine points from seven games and will aim to add to that tally when they play this weekend.

Salernitana have had a similarly difficult start to their season, kicking off with a first-round exit from the Coppa Italia at the hands of Serie B side Parma. They were beaten 2-1 by newly-promoted Lecce in their last league outing and had seemed set to come away with a point before their opponents clinched the winner seven minutes from time.

The visitors sit two places and two points behind their weekend opponents in the league standings. They can leapfrog them with maximum points on Sunday and will be looking to do just that.

Sassuolo vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just seven points meetings between Sassuolo and Salernitana. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won twice.

The only draw between the two sides came in their most recent matchup, a league clash last season which ended 2-2.

The Neroverdi are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2009.

The Granata are without a clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions and their last six in this fixture.

Sassuolo have scored just two league goals on home turf this season. Only Torino and the newly-promoted Cremonese have scored fewer.

Salernitana have scored at least one goal in each of their last five league games.

Sassuolo vs Salernitana Prediction

Sassuolo's latest result ended a four-game winless streak but marked just their second victory in eight matches across all competitions this season. They are winless in their last two home games and will be looking to end that streak this weekend.

Salernitana are on a four-game winless run and have won just one game all season. They are winless on the road so far and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-1 Salernitana

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Sassuolo vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sassuolo

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of I Granata's last five matches)

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far