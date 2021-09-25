Sassuolo vs Salernitana prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Looking to avoid a fourth defeat on the spin in Serie A, Sassuolo take on Salernitana at the Mapei Stadium-Città del Tricolore Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors are yet to taste victory in the Italian top flight and will head into the game seeking to end this poor record.

Sassuolo were left empty handed once again as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Atalanta last Tuesday.

It was the third defeat on the bounce for Alessio Dionisi’s side, who were beaten by AS Roma and Torino in their two outings leading up to the defeat.

They have now picked up one point since their opening-day 3-2 win over Hellas Verona. This poor run of results sees Sassuolo occupy 14th place in the Italian Serie A table.

Meanwhile, Salernitana are currently rooted to the bottom of the log after five rounds of matches.

The newly-promoted side are yet to taste victory in the top-flight, managing just one point so far.

Fabrizio Castori’s men head into the game off the back of a 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona and will look to build on the positives from that performance.

Sassuolo vs Salernitana Head-To-Head

With three wins from their five previous encounters, Sassuolo head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture. Salernitana have picked up one win, while the spoils have been shared once.

Sassuolo Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-L

Salernitana Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-D

Sassuolo vs Salernitana Team News

Sassuolo

The hosts will be without the services of Pedro Obiang and Filippo Romagna, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Pedro Obiang, Filippo Romagna

Suspended: None

Salernitana

Ramzi Aya, Leonardo Capezzi and Matteo Ruggeri have all been sidelined through injuries and will sit out the game.

Injured: Ramzi Aya, Leonardo Capezzi, Matteo Ruggeri

Suspended: None

Sassuolo vs Salernitana Predicted XI

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-31): Andrea Consigli; Jeremy Toljan, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Davide Frattesi, Maxime Lopez; Domenico Berardi, Filip Djuricic, Jeremie Boga; Gianluca Scamacca

Salernitana Predicted XI (3-4-3): Vid Belec; Norbert Gyomber, Stefan Strandberg, Riccardo Gagliolo; Luca Ranieri, Lassana Coulibaly, Mamadou Coulibaly, Wajdi Kechrida; Franck Ribery, Simeon Nwankwo, Cedric Gondo

Sassuolo vs Salernitana Prediction

Also Read

Both sides have struggled to get going in the new season and currently find themselves at the wrong end of the table. We predict a cagey affair with Sassuolo coming away with a narrow win.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-0 Salernitana

Edited by Peter P