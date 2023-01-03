Sassuolo vs Sampdoria Prediction and Betting Tips | January 4, 2023 

Sassuolo will host Sampdoria at the Mapei Stadium on Wednesday (January 4) in Serie A.

The hosts have endured another underwhelming start to the season as they find themselves in the bottom half of the standings. Sassuolo lost 3-0 to Bologna in their last game and could have little to no complaints after an overall sub-par performance. Sassuolo have picked up just 16 points from 15 games this season and sit 15th in the league table.

Sampdoria, meanwhile, have endured an even worse campaign than their floundering hosts. Manager Dejan Stankovic is now tasked with avoiding an impending relegation battle. They lost 2-0 to newly promoted Lecce in their last league outing, conceding late in either half to continue their worrying home record.

The visitors are 19th in the standings with just six points picked up.

Sassuolo vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 22 meetings between Sassuolo and Sampdoria. The hosts lead 8-5, while nine games have been drawn.

The visitors won 4-0 n their last meeting, snapping a five-game winless run.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games across competitions.

Three of Sassuolo's four league wins this season have come at home.

Sampdoria have picked up four points away from home in Serie A this season. Only Spezia (3) and Hellas Verona (2) have picked up fewer.

I Blucerchiati (6) are the lowest-scoring side in the Italian top flight this season.

Sassuolo vs Sampdoria Prediction

Sassuolo are on a three-game losing streak and without a win in their last four competitive outings. They have, however, lost just one of their last four home league games and will hope to maximise their home advantage.

Sampdoria, meanwhile, have lost their last four league games, failing to score. They have struggled away from home this season and could see defeat on Wednesday.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-1 Sampdoria

Sassuolo vs Sampdoria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sassuolo

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Sampdoria to score first: Yes (The away team have scored the first goal in four of their last five games.)

