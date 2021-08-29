Sassuolo vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Sassuolo take on Sampdoria at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Sunday. The two teams have made contrasting starts to their campaigns and will want to win this game.

Sassuolo won their first game of the new Serie A season and will be confident ahead of this match. The Neroverdi can pack a punch on their day and edged Verona to a 3-2 victory in their previous game.

Sampdoria, on the other hand, suffered a 1-0 defeat against AC Milan last weekend and will be up against another formidable opponent on Sunday. The away side managed a ninth-place finish last year and will want to step up in this fixture.

Sassuolo vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head

Sassuolo have a good record against Sampdoria and have won eight out of 20 matches played between the two teams. Sampdoria have managed four victories against Sassuolo and will want to step up on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Sassuolo. Sampdoria were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Sassuolo form guide in the Serie A: W

Sampdoria form guide in the Serie A: L

Sassuolo vs Sampdoria Team News

Sassuolo have a point to prove in this game

Sassuolo

Domenico Berardi has been linked with a move away from the club and might not feature in this match. Pedro Obiang is currently injured and has been ruled out of the game against Sampdoria this weekend.

Injured: Pedro Obiang, Matheus Henrique

Doubtful: Domenico Berardi

Suspended: None

Sampdoria need to win this game

Sampdoria

Ernesto Torregrossa and Manolo Gabbiadini are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this match. Sampdoria are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team this weekend.

Injured: Ernesto Torregrossa, Manolo Gabbiadini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sassuolo vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Rogerio, Gian Marco Ferrari, Vlad Chiriches, Jeremy Toljan; David Frattesi, Marco Lopez; Filip Djuricic, Giacomo Raspadori, Jeremie Boga; Francesco Caputo

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Emil Audero; Tommaso Augello, Omar Colley, Maya Yoshida, Bartosz Bereszynski; Morten Thorsby, Adrien Silva; Gianluca Caprari, Antonio Candreva, Mikkel Damsgaard; Fabio Quagliarella

Sassuolo vs Sampdoria Prediction

Sassuolo have lost Manuel Locatelli in the summer transfer window and will need to work hard to make up for his absence this season. The Neroverdi have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this match.

With Mikel Damsgaard and Antonio Candreva in their midfield, Sampdoria are perfectly capable of holding their own against Sassuolo. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-1 Sampdoria

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi