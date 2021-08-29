Sassuolo vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Sassuolo take on Sampdoria at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Sunday. The two teams have made contrasting starts to their campaigns and will want to win this game.
Sassuolo won their first game of the new Serie A season and will be confident ahead of this match. The Neroverdi can pack a punch on their day and edged Verona to a 3-2 victory in their previous game.
Sampdoria, on the other hand, suffered a 1-0 defeat against AC Milan last weekend and will be up against another formidable opponent on Sunday. The away side managed a ninth-place finish last year and will want to step up in this fixture.
Sassuolo vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head
Sassuolo have a good record against Sampdoria and have won eight out of 20 matches played between the two teams. Sampdoria have managed four victories against Sassuolo and will want to step up on Sunday.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Sassuolo. Sampdoria were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.
Sassuolo form guide in the Serie A: W
Sampdoria form guide in the Serie A: L
Sassuolo vs Sampdoria Team News
Sassuolo
Domenico Berardi has been linked with a move away from the club and might not feature in this match. Pedro Obiang is currently injured and has been ruled out of the game against Sampdoria this weekend.
Injured: Pedro Obiang, Matheus Henrique
Doubtful: Domenico Berardi
Suspended: None
Sampdoria
Ernesto Torregrossa and Manolo Gabbiadini are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this match. Sampdoria are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team this weekend.
Injured: Ernesto Torregrossa, Manolo Gabbiadini
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Sassuolo vs Sampdoria Predicted XI
Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Rogerio, Gian Marco Ferrari, Vlad Chiriches, Jeremy Toljan; David Frattesi, Marco Lopez; Filip Djuricic, Giacomo Raspadori, Jeremie Boga; Francesco Caputo
Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Emil Audero; Tommaso Augello, Omar Colley, Maya Yoshida, Bartosz Bereszynski; Morten Thorsby, Adrien Silva; Gianluca Caprari, Antonio Candreva, Mikkel Damsgaard; Fabio Quagliarella
Sassuolo vs Sampdoria Prediction
Sassuolo have lost Manuel Locatelli in the summer transfer window and will need to work hard to make up for his absence this season. The Neroverdi have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this match.
With Mikel Damsgaard and Antonio Candreva in their midfield, Sampdoria are perfectly capable of holding their own against Sassuolo. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw this weekend.
Prediction: Sassuolo 1-1 Sampdoria
Also Read: Ranking the 5 greatest managers in Premier League history
Read Paul Merson's exclusive Premier League predictions column! Click here for his latest article