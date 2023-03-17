Sassuolo vs Spezia Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th March 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Spezia lock horns with Sassuolo in an important clash at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Friday.

Sassuolo vs Spezia Preview

Spezia are currently in 17th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Inter Milan to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Neroverdi edged AS Roma to a 4-3 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Sassuolo vs Spezia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sassuolo have a good recent record against Spezia and have won six of the last nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Spezia's one victory.

Sassuolo have avoided defeat in four of their last five matches against Spezia in the Serie A but have managed to win only one of these matches.

Sassuolo and Spezia have found the back of the net at least once in each of their last five Serie A matches - these games have produced 21 goals in total.

Sassuolo have managed 16 points in their last seven matches in the Serie A - only Napoli have a better record in this regard during this period.

Sassuolo have won their last three matches in the Serie A and could secure four consecutive victories in the competition for the first time since April 2021.

Spezia defeated Inter Milan last week and could win consecutive league games for the first time since January 2022.

Sassuolo vs Spezia Prediction

Sassuolo are in impressive form at the moment and are currently one of the most formidable teams in the league. The Neroverdi have a good squad at their disposal and will look to build on their impressive run.

Spezia have struggled this season but gave themselves a lifeline with their victory against Inter Milan last week. Sassuolo are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sassuolo 3-1 Spezia

Sassuolo vs Spezia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sassuolo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sassuolo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Domenico Berardi to score - Yes

