Sassuolo vs Spezia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 2nd 2023

The action continues in the round of 32 of the Coppa Italia as Sassuolo and Spezia go head-to-head at the Stadio Città del Tricolore on Thursday.

Alessio Dionisi’s men head into the cup tie unbeaten in their last four competitive games against the visitors and will look to continue in the same vein.

Sassuolo failed to find their feet in the Serie A as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bologna last Saturday.

Dionisi’s side have now failed to win their last four league outings, earning just two points from a possible 12 since September’s 2-1 victory over Inter Milan.

Sassuolo now turn their attention to the Coppa Italia, where they cruised through the first round courtesy of a 5-2 victory over Cosenza on August 13.

Spezia, on the other hand, were involved in a share of the spoils for the third consecutive game as they played out a goalless draw against Cosenza last Saturday.

With that result, Massimiliano Alvini’s men have now gone five straight matches without defeat, picking up four draws and one win since a 2-1 loss against Reggiana on September 23.

Spezia now turn their attention to the Coppa Italia, where they kicked off the campaign with a penalty-shootout victory over Venezia on August 14.

Sassuolo vs Spezia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last nine meetings between the sides, Sassuolo boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Spezia have picked up just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Sassuolo are unbeaten in their last three competitive games against Alvini’s side, claiming two wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in February 2021.

Spezia are currently on a run of just one win in their last 10 outings while losing four and claiming five draws since mid-August.

Sassuolo have failed to win their last three home games, losing twice and claiming one draw since September’s stunning 4-2 victory over Juventus.

Sassuolo vs Spezia Prediction

Having failed to taste victory in October, Sassuolo will fancy their chances against a Spezia side who have struggled for consistency in Serie B this season.

Dionisi’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we fancy them coming away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-1 Spezia

Sassuolo vs Spezia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Sassuolo to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last seven meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in six of their last seven encounters)