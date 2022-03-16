Sassuolo vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Sassuolo will host Spezia at the Mapei Stadium on Friday evening in the 30th gameweek of the Italian Serie A.

The home side are in good form at the moment, unbeaten in their last five league outings. However, they were held to a 2-2 draw against Salernitana in their last game. Sassuolo are mid-table in tenth place with 40 points from 29 games. They will look to return to winning ways on Friday as they make a late push to qualify for Europe.

Spezia, meanwhile, snapped a four-game losing streak with a well-deserved 2-0 win over Cagliari. Martin Erlic and Rey Manaj got on the scoresheet to make up for a Daniele Verde missed penalty in the first half.

Spezia are 15th in the league standings with 29 points from as many games. They will look to continue their win streak on Friday.

Sassuolo vs Spezia Head-to-Head

There have been seven meetings between Sassuolo and Spezia. The hosts have won five of those games and have lost just once. The other meeting between the two teams ended in a draw.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season that ended 2-2.

Sassuolo Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D.

Spezia Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L.

Sassuolo vs Spezia Team News

Sassuolo

The hosts have a fairly lengthy list of injured and doubtful players for Friday's game. Giacomo Raspadori received a red card against Salernitana and is suspended.

Injured: Filip Djuricic, Jeremy Toljan, Pedro Obiang.

Doubtful: Rogerio, Giacomo Satalino.

Suspended: Giacomo Raspadori.

Unavailable: None.

Spezia

Leo Sena and Jacopo Sala are injured and will not feature against Sassuolo on Friday.

Injured: Leo Sena, Jacopo Sala.

Doubtful: Ebrima Colley.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sassuolo vs Spezia Predicted XI

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli (GK); Giorgios Kyriakopoulos, Gian Marco Ferrari, Kaan Ayhan, Mert Muldur; Maxime Lopez, Davide Frattesi; Domenico Berardi, Gregoire Defrel, Hamed Traore; Gianluca Scamacca.

Spezia (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel; Kelvin Amian, Martin Erlic, Dimitris Nikolaou, Arkadiusz Reca; Simone Bastoni, Giulio Maggiore, Jakub Kiwior; Daniele Verde, Emmanuel Gyasi, Rey Manaj.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Sassuolo vs Spezia Prediction

Sassuolo are unbeaten in their last five league games and have scored at least twice in this period. They have struggled on home turf of late and will look to improve that as the season winds to a close.

Spezia's latest result ended a five-game winless streak, where they lost four straight games. The hosts should come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-1 Spezia.

Edited by Bhargav