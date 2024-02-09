Sassuolo vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th February 2024

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Sassuolo lock horns with an impressive Torino side in an important encounter at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Saturday.

Sassuolo vs Torino Preview

Torino are currently in 10th place in the Serie A standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side played out a disappointing 0-0 draw against Salernitana last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled over the past year. The Neroverdi slumped to a damaging 4-2 defeat at the hands of Bologna in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Sassuolo vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Torino have an impressive recent record against Sassuolo and have won 13 out of the last 29 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's six victories.

Torino won the reverse fixture in November last year and could complete a league double over Sassuolo for the first time since the 2013-14 Serie A season.

Seven of the last 10 matches played between Torino and Sassuolo at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore have ended in draws, with only eight goals scored during this period. The most recent such encounter between the two teams in April last year also ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sassuolo have conceded a total of 24 goals in the second half of the Serie A this season - only Salernitana have a worse record in this regard.

Torino have kept a total of 11 clean sheets in the 22 matches in the Serie A this season.

Sassuolo vs Torino Prediction

Torino have shown glimpses of their ability this season but are yet to find a consistent streak in their form. The away side has a good squad at its disposal and will need to work hard to move up the league table.

Sassuolo can pack a punch on their day and will need to make amends ahead of this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-2 Torino

Sassuolo vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Torino to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Andrea Pinamonti to score - Yes