Sassuolo vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Sassuolo welcome Torino to the Stadio Mapei, as the visitors make the three-hour journey from Turin to Reggio Emilia hoping to get their first points of the 2020-21 Serie A season.

The Neroverdi, in stark contrast, are second in the table after an excellent start to the season.

Roberto de Zerbi has built upon Sassuolo's excellent eighth-placed finish in 2019-20, with his team beginning the new season in fine free-scoring form. While 4-1 wins over newly promoted Spezia and Crotone were met with tentative optimism, it is the 4-3 comeback win away to Bologna that set tongues wagging.

After going 3-1 down on the hour mark, a Francesco Caputo-inspired fightback meant Sassuolo levelled the scoreline just 10 minutes later, with a Tomiyasu own-goal confirming the victory for the Neroverdi in the 77th minute.

As for Torino, they've had a miserable start to the season so far, with somewhat undeserved losses away to Fiorentina and against Atalanta at home.

The trend continued for Il Toro, with Andrea Belotti overtaking the legendary Valentino Mazzola to become the all-time third-highest goalscorer for Torino with a brace, but it was ultimately futile as they lost 3-2 to Cagliari, with Belotti also denied a fairy-tale bicycle kick goal at the very end.

Sassuolo vs Torino Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Torino have had the upper hand in the last 10 fixtures between both sides, winning four and managing four draws. Sassuolo have only managed two wins in the last 10, although the last time these two teams met resulted in a 2-1 win for the Neroverdi at the Stadio Mapei.

Sassuolo form guide: L-D-W-W-W

Torino form guide: D-L-L-L-L

Sassuolo vs Torino Team News

Sassuolo boss Reberto de Zerbi saw Jeremy Toljan miss the previous game due to positive coronavirus test, which will also keep him out for this game. Lukas Haraslin joins Filippo Romagna in the treatment room, while Nicolas Schiappacasse, Gregoire Defrel and Francesco Magnanelli trained away from the group, thus casting doubt on their involvement in this game.

Injuries: Filippo Romagna, Rogerio, Lukas Haraslin, Jeremy Toljan (COVID-19)

Doubtful: Gregoire Defrel, Nicolas Schiappacasse, Francesco Magnanelli

Suspensions: None

Marco Giampaolo could have done without backup keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic getting himself sent off (and thus earning a suspension) despite not being on the pitch, although Salvatore Sirigu is likely to start anyway.

Armando Izzo is a doubt, with the defender missing the previous game, although he is back in training. Mergim Vojvoda ought to continue in his stead. Daniele Baselli remains out until December, while Simone Zaza also is unavailable.

Advertisement

Injuries: Simone Zaza, Daniele Baselli

Doubtful: Armando Izzo

Suspensions: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic

Sassuolo vs Torino Predicted Lineups

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli (GK); Mert Muldur, Gian Marco Ferrari, Vlad Chiriches, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos; Manuel Locatelli, Mehdi Bourabia; Domenico Berardi, Maxime Lopez, Filip Djuricic; Francesco Caputo

Torino Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Salvatore Sirigu (GK), Mergim Vojvoda, Gleison Bremer, Nicolas N'Koulou, Ricardo Rodriguez; Soualiho Meite, Tomas Rincon, Karol Linetty; Simone Verdi; Federico Bonazzoli, Andrea Belotti

Sassuolo vs Torino Prediction

Torino haven't won away from home in their last 11 Serie A games, and given their poor form going into the game, it's unlikely they will pull off a win here, although Belotti ought to get on the scoresheet. Sassuolo have ridden their luck a bit, but with Caputo and Berardi firing on all cylinders, they should make short work of Il Toro.

Either way, we are all set for a high-scoring encounter at the Stadio Mapei.

Prediction: Sassuolo 3-2 Torino