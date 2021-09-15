Sassuolo vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Serie A continues this weekend and will see Sassuolo host Torino at the Mapei Stadium on Friday.

Sassuolo have not begun their Serie A campaign as strongly as they would have liked, with just one win from three games so far.

They lost 2-1 to AS Roma on Sunday, with Stephan El Sharaawy netting a late winner for Jose Mourinho's side.

Sassuolo currently sit ninth in the league table with four points from three games. They beat Hellas Verona 3-2 in their opening game of the campaign, then played a goalless draw against Sampdoria before losing to Roma last week.

Torino picked up their first Serie A win of the campaign on Sunday with a 4-0 victory over newly-promoted Salernitana. Antonio Sanabria gave Torino the lead in the first half before goals from Bremer, Tommaso Pobega and Sasa Lukic followed in the second half.

Torino had previously lost their opening two games, both 2-1 losses to Atalanta and Fiorentina. The Granata currently sit 11th in the table and will be looking to build on their win last time out.

Sassuolo vs Torino Head-to-Head

There have been 24 meetings between Sassuolo and Torino in the past. Torino have a better record with 11 wins while Sassuolo have won just five of the matchups. Eight of the games have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in Serie A last season. The game ended in a 3-2 win for Torino as they completed a dramatic comeback in the final 13 minutes of the game to overturn a two-goal deficit.

Sassuolo Form Guide: L-D-W

Torino Form Guide: W-L-L

Sassuolo vs Torino Team News

Sassuolo

Pedro Obiang is the only injured player in the Sassuolo camp. The midfielder has not featured for the side this season due to an injury.

Injured: Pedro Obiang

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Torino

Christian Ansaldi and Simone Zaza are both unavailable for selection due to injuries and will miss Friday's game. Star striker Andrea Belotti is a doubt for the game as he makes his recovery from an injury he suffered last month.

Injured: Christian Ansaldi, Simone Zaza

Doubtful: Andrea Belotti

Suspended: None

Sassuolo vs Torino Predicted XI

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Jeremy Toljan, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Maxime Lopez, Davide Frattesi; Domenico Berardi, Filip Djuricic, Jeremie Boga; Giacomo Raspadori

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Ricardo Rodriguez, David Zima, Bremer; Ola Aina, Rolando Mandragora, Sasa Lukic, Wilfried Singo; Karol Linetty, Marko Pjaca; Antonio Sanabria

Sassuolo vs Torino Prediction

Sassuolo have won just their opening game this campaign and have failed to win the subsequent two matches. They will be looking to return to winning ways on Friday.

Torino picked up a well-deserved win last time out after losing their first two games. Confidence within the camp will be high, but we expect the points to be shared between the teams on Friday.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-1 Torino

