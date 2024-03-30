Sassuolo vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Udinese lock horns with Sassuolo in a crucial encounter at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Monday.

Sassuolo vs Udinese Preview

Udinese are currently in 14th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of Padova last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The Neroverdi suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of AS Roma in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Sassuolo vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Udinese have a good recent record against Sassuolo and have won eight out of the last 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's four victories.

Sassuolo are winless in their last 11 matches away from home against Udinese in the Serie A, with their previous such victory in the competition coming by a 2-1 margin away from home in 2018.

Sassuolo and Udinese have played out draws in their last two matches in the Serie A and could play out three such results in the row for the first time in the history of this fixture.

Sassuolo have won only one of their last 10 matches at home against Udinese in the Serie A, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in 2015.

Sassuolo have lost 18 of their 29 matches in the Serie A so far - their second-highest such tally at this stage of the season.

Sassuolo vs Udinese Prediction

Udinese have blown hot and cold this season and will need to achieve a consistent run of results to move up the league table. The away side has a good record in this fixture and will need to be at its best on Monday.

Sassuolo have been a shadow of their former selves this season and seem consigned to the relegation zone at the moment. Both teams have issues to address and could play out a draw in this game.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-1 Udinese

Sassuolo vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Sassuolo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lorenzo Lucca to score - Yes