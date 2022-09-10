Sassuolo vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | September 11th 2022

Sassuolo will host Udinese at the Mapei Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the sixth matchday of the 2022-23 Serie A campaign.

The Neroverdi have endured a disappointing start to their campaign, kicking off with a first-round exit from the Coppa Italia after losing 3-2 to Serie B new boys Modena. They were held to a goalless draw by newly-promoted Cremonese in their last league game and were quite clearly the better side but could not find a way past Andrei Radu in the opposition goal.

Sassuolo sit 12th in the league table with six points from five games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Udinese, meanwhile, have enjoyed a solid start to life under new boss Andrea Sottil and will fancy themselves early European contenders. They carried out a clinical 4-0 dismantling of Roma in their last game, with four different players getting on the scoresheet to clinch their biggest win over the Neroverdi in the 21st century.

The visitors sit fourth in the Serie A standings with 10 points from five games. They are just three points behind league leaders Atalanta and will aim to draw level this weekend.

Sassuolo vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 meetings between Sassuolo and Udinese. The home side have won just four of those games while the visitors have won three more.

There have been seven draws between the two sides, including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The Friuliani are undefeated in their last eight games in this fixture.

Sassuolo are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this match.

Four of the Neroverdi's six points this season have come on home turf.

Udinese have conceded five goals in Serie A this season, all of which have come on the road.

The home team have scored three league goals this season. Only Sampdoria and Monza have scored fewer and both sides currently sit in the drop zone.

Sassuolo vs Udinese Prediction

Sassuolo are on a run of three straight draws and have won just one of their six games across all competitions this season. They are, however, unbeaten in their two home games this season and will hope they can capitalize on their home advantage this weekend.

Udinese are on a three-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their last four. They have lost just one of their last seven Serie A games on the road and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Sassuolo 0-1 Udinese

Sassuolo vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Udinese

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Only one side has found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

