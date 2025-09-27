Sassuolo vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28th 2025

The action continues in round five of the Italian Serie A as Sassuolo take on Udinese at the Mapei Stadium on Sunday. Kosta Runjaic’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last 12 games against the home side since March 2018 and will aim to extend this dominant seven-year streak.

Sassuolo were outplayed and outclassed by a spirited Como side as they were thrashed 3-0 when the two teams met in the Coppa Italia round of 32 on Wednesday.

This was in keeping with their struggles in Serie A, where Fabio Grosso’s side have lost three of their opening four matches, with a 1-0 victory over Lazio on September 14 being the exception.

While Sassuolo will be looking to find their feet this weekend, next up is the challenge of an opposing side whom they have failed to get the better of in their last 12 attempts since a 2-1 victory in March 2018.

On the other hand, Udinese booked their spot in the Coppa Italia round of 16 in midweek when they held on to see out a 2-1 victory over Palermo at the Bluenergy Stadium.

Runjaic’s men now turn their focus to Serie A, where they saw their two-game winning run come to an end last weekend in a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of AC Milan.

Udinese have picked up seven points from their four league matches so far to sit ninth in the standings, four points and five places above this weekend’s hosts.

Sassuolo vs Udinese Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 22 meetings between the sides, Sassuolo boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Udinese have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Sassuolo have failed to win their last 12 games against Runjaic’s men, losing five and claiming seven draws since a 2-1 victory in March 2018.

Udinese have managed just three wins from their last 15 Serie A matches while losing nine and claiming three draws, having won the three games preceding this run.

Sassuolo vs Udinese Prediction

The last six meetings between Sassuolo and Udinese have seen a combined 21 goals scored, and we anticipate another end-to-end affair at the Mapei Stadium.

Grosso’s men have endured a slow start to the season and we predict they will hold out for a share of the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-2 Udinese

Sassuolo vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last 10 meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last 10 clashes between the two teams)

