Sassuolo vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

In a routine mid-table Serie A clash, Sassuolo host Udinese at the Stadio Città del Tricolore on Saturday.

Both teams have secured their top-flight status for the upcoming season and are also ruled out of the race for European spots, so there's not much to play for either side here.

This might possibly explain why the home side have suddenly slumped, suffering three losses on the spin. The 6-1 thumping at the hands of Napoli last week was their worst defeat of the ongoing campaign.

Udinese fought bravely against reigning champions Inter Milan but fell to a 2-1 loss last time around. They trail the hosts by three points and a place in the league standings.

Sassuolo vs Udinese Head-to-Head

The two northern Italian rivals have squared off 17 times across all competitions since 2013. The visiting side enjoy a 7-4 lead in wins while six games have ended in draws.

The hosts are without a win against their eastern neighbors since 2018 and are winless at home since 2016. They last met at Dacia Arena in November, with the reverse fixture ending in a 3-2 win for the then-hosts.

Sassuolo form guide (Serie A): L-L-L-W-L

Udinese form guide (Serie A): L-W-D-L-W

Sassuolo vs Udinese Team News

Sassuolo

Pedro Obiang remains out with an undisclosed injury while Filippo Romagna is also out with an unknown injury. Abdou Harroui is sidelined with a muscle injury while Jeremy Toljan and Hamed Traore face late fitness tests.

Injured: Pedro Obiang, Filippo Romagna, Abdou Harroui

Doubtful: Jeremy Toljan, Hamed Traore

Suspended: None

Udinese

Beto and Antonio Santurro remain sidelined with hamstring and muscle injuries respectively, while Isaac Success was subbed off in the game against Inter Milan and his involvement here remains doubtful.

Injured: Antonio Santurro

Doubtful: Beto, Isaac Success

Suspended: None

Sassuolo vs Udinese Predicted XIs

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli (GK); Rogério, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos; Francesco Magnanelli, Maxime Lopez; Emil Konradsen Ceide, Giacomo Raspadori, Domenico Berardi; Gianluca Scamacca

Udinese (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri (GK); Rodrigo Becao, Pablo Mari, Bram Nuytinck; Nahuel Molina, Tolgay Arslan, Lazar Samardzic, Mato Jajalo, Destiny Udogie; Gerard Deulofeu, Ignacio Pussetto

Sassuolo vs Udinese Prediction

Both teams are going through a rough patch at the moment and will likely be happy with a draw. While I Neroverdi have scored an impressive 60 goals this term, they have let in 61 as well.

I Friulani have a solid record against the hosts. Nonetheless, a low-scoring draw seems to be the likely outcome of this game.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-1 Udinese

