Sassuolo vs Udinese prediction, preview, teams news and more | Serie A 2020-21

High-flying Sassuolo welcome struggling Udinese to the Stadio Mapei on Friday night, in round seven of the 2020-21 Serie A season.

The Neroverdi have made a tremendous start to the season, sitting in second place, just two points behind league leaders AC Milan. Udinese, meanwhile, have lost five of their opening six games, leaving them 18th in the table.

Following their comeback 3-3 draw against Torino, Sassuolo underlined their credentials with a hugely impressive 2-0 win away to Napoli. Despite conceding plenty of chances in playing out from the back, Sassuolo were good value for their win.

They opened the scoring through a Manuel Locatelli penalty on the hour mark, with an an incredible solo run and finish from Maxime Lopez in injury time sealing all three points.

Udinese resumed their Serie A losing streak with a 1-2 defeat to AC Milan at home after defeating L.R. Vicenza Virtus 3-1 in the Coppa Italia.

The Friulani were unable to deal with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as he set up Franck Kessie for the opener and scored the winning goal late on after Rodrigo De Paul's penalty had levelled things early in the second half.

Sassuolo vs Udinese Head-to-Head

Advertisement

It's generally an even contest between the two, as Sassuolo and Udinese both have three wins in the last 10 games while there have been four draws.

Udinese did the double over the Neroverdi last season, winning their home game 3-0, while defeating Sassuolo 1-0 at the Stadio Mapei. Sassulo have not defeated Udinese in their last four games, previously winning 2-1 in March 2018 at the Stadio Friuli.

Sassuolo form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Udinese form guide: L-W-L-W-L

Sassuolo vs Udinese Team News

Sassuolo

COVID-19, ecco la situazione in Prima Squadra ⬇️



Guarito Jeremy Toljan, i calciatori neroverdi attualmente positivi sono Filip Djuricic, Lukas Haraslin e Federico Ricci.



Il comunicato ufficiale è su https://t.co/RNkCBTCzwZ#ForzaSasol — U.S. Sassuolo (@SassuoloUS) November 3, 2020

COVID continues to rear its ugly head for Sassuolo, with three players (Filip Djuricic, Lukas Haraslin and Federico Ricci) and two staff members still positive for coronavirus. Jeremy Toljan has recovered from the disease, but may lack match fitness.

Domenico Berardi, Francesco Caputo and Vlad Chiriches are doubts for this game with muscle problems, with late fitness tests to be conducted ahead of the game. Coach Roberto de Zerbi is likely to field the same lineup that defeated Napoli, with Marlon coming in for Chiriches.

Injuries: Filippo Romagna

COVID-19: Filip Djuricic, Lukas Haraslin, Federico Ricci

Advertisement

Doubtful: Domenico Berardi, Francesco Caputo, Vlad Chiriches

Suspensions: None

Udinese

Midfielders Walace and Mamadou Coulibaly joined Rolando Mandragora and Mato Jajalo in the injury list, although their injuries are muscular in nature and expected to be short-term.

Luca Gotti claimed hard work was needed to change things after the defeat to Milan, so he may be inclined to make changes, with Kevin Lasagna in line for a start.

Injuries: Rolando Mandragora, Mato Jajalo, Walace, Mamadou Coulibaly

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Sassuolo vs Udinese Predicted Lineups

Sassuolo Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Andrea Consigli (GK); Kaan Ayhan, Marlon, Gian Marco Ferrari; Mert Muldur, Manuel Locatelli, Maxime Lopez, Rogerio; Hamed Traore, Jeremie Boga; Giacomo Raspadori

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Musso (GK); Rodrigo Becao, Sebastien De Maio, Samir; Jens Stryger Larsen, Rodrigo De Paul, Tolgay Arslan, Roberto Pereyra, Ignacio Pussetto; Stefano Okaka, Kevin Lasagna

Sassuolo vs Udinese Prediction

Sassuolo are a different beast this year under Roberto de Zerbi, and despite having important players like Berardi and Caputo missing, they have enough talent to trouble Udinese's leaky backline.

Advertisement

The visitors have been finding the net with regularity of late, so expect a high-scoring game with the Neroverdi edging it.

Prediction: Sassuolo 3-2 Udinese