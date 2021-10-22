Sassuolo vs Venezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Languishing in the bottom half of the table, Sassuolo and Venezia will go head-to-head in a Serie A clash scheduled to take place on Saturday.

The two sides are only separated by goal difference, as Sassuolo and Venezia occupy the 14th and 15th spots in the Serie A table, respectively. Sassuolo are 14th in the table with eight points from eight matches, with a goal difference of -2. Venezia are right behind them with a goal difference of -6.

Sassuolo are coming off a 2-2 draw in the league against Genoa. Gianluca Scamacca scored a quickfire brace in the first half, but subsequent goals from Mattia Destro and Johan Vasquez ensured the hosts secured a draw.

Sassuolo vs Venezia Head-to-Head

Sassuolo and Venezia have played four matches against each other so far. Sassuolo have one win to show for their efforts, while one match ended in a draw. Venezia have won two matches.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-0 win for Sassuolo.

Sassuolo Serie A form: L-L-W-L-D

Venezia Serie A form: L-L-D-D-W

Sassuolo vs Venezia Team News

Sassuolo

Jeremie Boga and Hamed Junior Traore have been ruled out after showing flu-like symptoms in the last few weeks, while Kaan Ayhan has been sidelined due to a fever.

Filippo Romangna is a long-term absentee, while Pedro Obiang is set to miss out with a heart condition.

Injured: Filippo Romangna, Pedro Obiang, Jeremie Boga, Hamed Junior Traore, Kaan Ayhan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Venezia FC @VeneziaFC_EN Dennis Johnsen signs a contract extension through 2024/25.With his breathtaking speed and brilliant dribbling, the young Norwegian international has developed into one of the side’s most consistent threats. veneziafc.it/en/news/dennis… #ArancioNeroVerde 🟠⚫️🟢 Dennis Johnsen signs a contract extension through 2024/25.With his breathtaking speed and brilliant dribbling, the young Norwegian international has developed into one of the side’s most consistent threats.veneziafc.it/en/news/dennis…#ArancioNeroVerde 🟠⚫️🟢 https://t.co/iTGjrKxdde

Venezia

Luca Lezzerinni has been ruled out with a back problem and he remains the only player not available for selection for Saturday's game against Sassuolo.

Injured: Luca Lezzerinni

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sassuolo vs Venezia Predicted XI

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Mert Muldur, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Davide Frattesi, Maxime Lopez; Domenico Berardi, Filip Djuricic, Scamacca; Giacomo Raspadori

Venezia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Niki Maenpaa, Tyronne Ebuehi, Michael Svoboda, Pietro Ceccaroni, Pasquale Mazzocchi, Dennis Johnsen, Gianluca Busio, Ethan Ampadu, Sofian Kiyine, Bjarki Steinn Bjarkason, David Okereke

Sassuolo vs Venezia Prediction

Sassuolo have been weak at the back so far, but their defense will have a great chance to regain their confidence back against a poor Venezia offense. The hosts should be able to get the three integral points and put some distance between them and the visitors on the table.

Also Read

We predict that Sassuolo will beat Venezia on Saturday.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-1 Venezia

Edited by Peter P