Saudi Arabia U23 vs Brazil U23 prediction, preview, team news and more | Olympics 2021 

Saudi Arabia U23 and Brazil U23 will trade tackles at Saitama Stadium on Wednesday on matchday three of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's football tournament.

Saudi Arabia come into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat to Germany U23 on Sunday. Felix Uduokhai scored a 75th-minute winner for the 10-man Europeans.

That defeat saw Saudi Arabia U23 eliminated from the Olympic Games and they will be keen to bow out with a victory over one of the heavyweights.

Brazil U23 were held to a surprise goalless draw by Ivory Coast U23 on Sunday. That draw meant both sides are tied on four points at the summit, but a victory for the South Americans on Wednesday would guarantee them top spot in Group D.

Saudi Arabia U23 vs Brazil U23 Head-to-Head

Both sides met in Group C of the 1984 Olympics. Gilmar Popoca, Silvinho and Dunga all got on the scoresheet to help Brazil pick up a 3-1 victory en-route to earning their silver medal.

Saudi Arabia have lost both of their games at the Olympics this year, with Cameroon and Germany both getting the better of the Asian side.

Brazil U23 kicked off their title defense with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Germany, with Richarlison scoring a hat-trick before Sunday's draw with Ivory Coast.

Saudi Arabia U23 form guide: L-L-D-D-W

Brazil U23 form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Saudi Arabia U23 vs Brazil U23 Team News

Saudi Arabia U23

There are no injury or suspension concerns for Saudi Arabia.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Brazil U23

The defending champions will be without Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, who picked up a 13th-minute red card against Ivory Coast.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Douglas Luiz

Saudi Arabia U23 vs Brazil U23 Predicted XI

Saudi Arabia U23 Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mohammed Al Rubaie (GK); Abdulbasit Hindi, Hamad Al-Yami, Saud Abdulhamid, Abdulelah Al-Amri; Mukhtar Ali, Ayman Al-Khulaif, Nasser Al-Omran, Ali Al-Hassan; Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Salem Al-Dawsari

Brazil U23 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Santos (GK); Guilherme Arana, Diego Carlos, Ricardo Graca, Dani Alves; Bruno Guimares, Gabriel Menino, Reinier; Richarlison, Gabriel Martinelli, Antony

Saudi Arabia U23 vs Brazil U23 Prediction

Brazil's draw with Ivory Coast went against pre-game predictions and the South Americans will be looking to get back on track with a victory.

Saudi Arabia's elimination makes them a tricky opposition, as they have nothing to lose and could be buoyed by their shackles being released. However, Brazil U23 still have too much firepower in their arsenal and we are predicting a routine victory for Andre Jardine's side.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia U23 0-3 Brazil U23

Edited by Peter P