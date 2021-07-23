Saudi Arabia U23 vs Germany U23 prediction, preview, team news and more | Tokyo Olympics 2020

Saudi Arabia U23 and Germany U23 meet at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama for the second round of Group D fixtures of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Both sides will be looking to bounce back from their respective opening game defeats to stand a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.

The Green Falcons were beaten 2-1 by Ivory Coast after Franck Kessie scored a second-half winner, while 10-man Mannschaft were crushed 4-2 at the hands of Brazil.

Everton star Richarlison bagged a first-half hat-trick, while Nadiem Amiri and Ragnar Ache pulled one goal back after the break to reduce the deficit.

But a red card for skipper Maximilian Arnold and a stoppage-time goal from Paulinho settled the contest.

Now, another defeat for either team would spell the end of their Olympic dream, so the pressure really is on and expect fireworks.

Saudi Arabia U23 vs Germany U23 Head-To-Head

The sides have never met before at the Olympics.

Saudi Arabia U23 Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-W

Germany U23 Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Saudi Arabia U23 vs Germany U23 Team News

Saudi Arabia U23

The Green Falcons had their moment against Ivory Coast despite the loss and manager Saad Al-Shehri might as well play the same line-up again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Germany U23

The only notable absentee for Nationalelf is their captain Arnold, who's suspended from the clash for getting sent off in the defeat to Brazil.

That could open the door for Ragnar Ache, who came off the bench to score in the game, to come into the XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: Maximilian Arnold

Unavailable: None

Saudi Arabia U23 vs Germany U23 Predicted XI

Saudi Arabia U23 (4-2-3-1): Mohammed Al-Yami; Saud Abdulhamid, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Abdulbasit Al-Hindi, Yasser Al-Shahrani; Ali Al-Hassan, Salman Al-Faraj; Ayman Yahya, Sami Al-Najei, Salem Al-Dawsari; Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

Germany U23 (4-3-3): Florian Muller; Benjamin Henrichs, Jordan Torunarigha, Felix Uduokhai, David Raum; Alex Maier, Anton Stach, Ragnar Ache; Nadiem Amiri, Max Kruse, Marco Richter.

Saudi Arabia U23 vs Germany U23 Prediction

Saudi Arabia showed impressive fighting spirit against Ivory Coast and will surely put up a stern challenge to Germany too.

However, the European side are the favorites here and have the quality to see off their counterparts from the Middle East.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia U23 0-2 Germany U23

