Saudi Arabia vs Albania Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26, 2022

Saudi Arabia will continue their preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup with a friendly against Albania at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Wednesday (October 26).

The Green Falcons were in action just days ago in another warm-up game against North Macedonia, beating the Balkan side 1-0. Mohammed Al-Shehri scored in the 85th minute to give Saudia Arabia their first victory in five games.

Manager Herve Renard named a strong starting lineup, which he played for 60 minutes, before swapping in a new XI for the last half an hour, which included Shehri.

The ploy paid off, so the Frenchman could do the same again this week as he aims to give everyone in the squad some game time before the start of the World Cup.

Saudi Arabia have qualified for the World Cup for the second time in a row. They have been drawn alongside Argentina, Mexico and Poland in Group C.

Meanwhile, Albania fell short in their bid for a first appearance in the quadrennial competition after finishing third in their UEFA qualifying group, behind England and Poland. However, things have only gotten worse since the conclusion of the campaign, with the Eagles failing to win any game this year.

Edoardo Reja's team have lost thrice and drawn four times in seven games across competitions, which includes the UEFA Nations League as well. The Balkan side has collected only two points in four games to sit at the bottom of Group 2 in League B, with hopes of promotion rapidly fading.

Saudi Arabia vs Albania Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Saudi Arabia and Albania.

Shehri's goal against North Macedonia was Saudi Arabia's first in five games.

With a clean sheet in their last three games, Saudi Arabia could go four games without shipping a goal for the first time since June last year (5).

Albania are winless in their last seven games - their worst run since eight winless games between September 2011 and February 2012.

Saudi Arabia vs Albania Prediction

With the World Cup on the horizon, Saudi Arabia will take every game seriously, including this one, with Renard once again likely to field his best XI.

Albania have nothing at stake here and are missing many of their first-team stars, so a win for the Green Falcons is likely.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 1-0 Albania

Saudi Arabia vs Albania Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Saudi Arabia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

