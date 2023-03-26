Saudi Arabia vs Bolivia Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th March 2023

Saudi Arabia host Bolivia at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah on Tuesday for an international friendly as they look to recover from their earlier loss.

The Green Falcons were defeated 2-1 by Venezuela on Friday at the same venue. Josef Martinez and Salomon Rondon each scored in the first half to put Lo Vinotinto 2-0 up, before Salem Al-Dawsari pulled a goal back for the hosts midway through the second half.

With the 2023 Asia Cup coming up next January, the Middle East outfit's preparations for the same haven't gone off to a great start, but there are more opportunities to come ahead, including this one.

Bolivia lost 1-0 to Uzbekistan on the same day in a friendly game, with Eldor Shomurodov's 36th-minute strike enough to down the Greens.

The South American side are set to begin their qualifying campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with that campaign beginning later this year.

Saudi Arabia vs Bolivia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only three previous clashes between these two sides, with two of them ending in draws. Saudi Arabia won the other game (1-0 in a friendly in May 1994).

Bolivia have lost their last seven games in a row, failing to score in their last five.

Saudi Arabia have lost six of their last seven games including each of their last three.

Besides the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup, which he didn't play in, Salem Al-Dawsari has scored in three of his last four appearances for Saudi Arabia.

Of their last three games on home turf, Saudi Arabia have won just once (a 1-0 win over Australia in March 2022), losing the next two.

Saudi Arabia have lost their last three games. The last time they lost more in a row was between May and June 2018 (5).

Saudi Arabia vs Bolivia Prediction

Both teams are on a torrid run of form right now, coming into the match on the back of a few defeats.

Saudi Arabia are playing at home again and will definitely bag a goal or two, but the same cannot be said of Bolivia, who've been toothless going forward in their last few outings.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 1-0 Bolivia

Saudi Arabia vs Bolivia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Saudi Arabia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Poll : 0 votes