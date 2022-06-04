Saudi Arabia vs Colombia prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2021-22

Saudi Arabia will take on Colombia at the Estadio Nueva Condomina in an international friendly match on Sunday.

This game will be the first in a series of friendlies Saudi Arabia are scheduled to play ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. They will also face 2018 runners-up Croatia in November in an exhibition match.

Colombia, meanwhile, failed to qualify for the World Cup finals, missing out on a playoffs spot in the CONMEBOL qualifiers by just one point. They are not scheduled to play any other game after this one for a while, while the Saudis will play Venezuela on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia vs Colombia Head-to-Head

This will just be the third meeting between the two teams, with the previous two encounters also being friendly games. Saudi Arabia are winless against their South American rivals, with one game ending in a draw and Los Cafeteros securing a 1-0 win in the other.

Saudi Arabia form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W.

Colombia form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W.

Saudi Arabia vs Colombia Team News

Saudi Arabia

Herve Renard has called up 26 players for the two friendly games against Colombia and Venezuela. There are no reported injuries for the Green Falcons at the moment.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Colombia

Colombia's interim manager Hector Cardenas has called up a relatively new-look 20-man squad for the game against Saudi Arabia. Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez will lead the team's defence, while Juan Cuadrado is a notable absentee.

Selección Colombia @FCFSeleccionCol ¡Con el grupo completo!🤩



La Selección Colombia de mayores trabajó en España preparando el partido amistoso del próximo domingo



#VamosColombia ¡Con el grupo completo!🤩La Selección Colombia de mayores trabajó en España preparando el partido amistoso del próximo domingo 🎥 ¡Con el grupo completo!🤩La Selección Colombia de mayores trabajó en España preparando el partido amistoso del próximo domingo 🆚 🇸🇦#VamosColombia 🇨🇴 https://t.co/EOPsOiMSeY

Rafael Santos Borre, a UEFA Europa League winner with Eintracht Frankfurt has also been called up to the squad. He's expected to be one of the first names in the starting XI.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Saudi Arabia vs Colombia Predicted XIs

Saudi Arabia (4-2-3-1): Mohammed Al-Owais (GK); Ali Al-Bulaihi, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ziyad Al-Sahafi, Yasser Al-Shahrani; Ali Al-Hassan, Salman Al-Faraj; Firas Al-Buraikan, Mohamed Kanno, Salem Al-Dawsari; Abdulrahman Ghareeb.

Colombia (4-4-2): José Luis Chunga (GK); Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumí, Daniel Munoz, Jhon Arias; Yairo Moreno, Éder Álvarez Balanta, Steven Alzate, Kevin Agudelo; Luis Suarez, Rafael Santos Borre.

Saudi Arabia vs Colombia Prediction

Saudi Arabia have named a strong squad for the friendly games, while Colombia have travelled to Spain with mostly young and inexperienced players.

While there's nothing much at stake for both teams, the Saudis are heading into the game with a seasoned squad should manage to secure a win.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 2-1 Colombia.

