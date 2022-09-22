Saudi Arabia vs Ecuador prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2022

Saudi Arabia and Ecuador lock horns at the Estadio Nueva Condomina in Murcia, Spain as both sides begin preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Green Falcons qualified for the second time in a row after clinching Group A in the third round of the Asian qualifiers, ahead of Japan.

However, since then, the Middle East outfit have lost both their friendly games - a pair of 1-0 defeats to Colombia and Venezuela.

Saudi Arabia have been drawn into a challenging group alongside Argentina, Poland and Mexico, and begin their campaign on November 22 against the Copa America champions.

Ecuador finished in fourth place in the CONMEBOL qualifiers to secure a direct place in the tournament, marking their first appearance since 2014.

Saudi Arabia vs Ecuador Head-To-Head

This will be the first clash between Saudi Arabia and Ecuador.

Saudi Arabia Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-L

Ecuador Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-L

Saudi Arabia vs Ecuador Team News

Saudi Arabia

Head coach Herve Renard has summoned 26 players for their friendlies against Ecuador and the United States this month.

The Green Falcons have been bolstered by Fawad Al-Muwallad's return after the midfielder was sidelined from their last few games with an injury.

Four players - Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Ahmed Bamsaud, Awad Al-Nashri and Riyadh Sharahili - are in line to make their international debuts.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Ecuador

The Tricolors have called up 28 players for this month's double-header, with prolific striker Enner Valencia the headline inclusion.

He's their all-time top-scorer with 35 goals and will be looking to improve his record further.

Brighton & Hove Albion duo Pervis Estupinan and Moises Caicedo, and Cruz Azul forward Michael Estrada have also been summoned for international duty.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Saudi Arabia vs Ecuador Predicted XI

Saudi Arabia (4-2-3-1): Mohammed Al-Owais; Sultan Al-Ghanam, Hassan Tambakti, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Abdullah Madu; Salman Al-Faraj, Fawad Al-Muwallad; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Salem Al-Dawsari, Haitham Asiri; Firas Al-Buraikan.

Ecuador (4-3-3): Alexander Dominguez; Byron Castillo, Jackson Porozo, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan; Moises Caicedo, Carlos Gruezo, Jose Cifuentes; Romario Ibarra, Michael Estrada, Enner Valencia.

Saudi Arabia vs Ecuador Prediction

Neither team have had a great year so far, having struggled especially in the attack - Saudi Arabia have scored only thrice in six games while Ecuador have struck six times from seven.

Given this theme, we could see limited goal-mouth action but expect the Tricolors to prevail.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 1-2 Ecuador

