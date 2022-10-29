Saudi Arabia vs Honduras Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th October 2022

Saudi Arabia will play host to Honduras at Al Nahyan Stadium in an international friendly on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia vs Honduras Preview

Saudi Arabia are getting everything set for their sixth participation in the Fifa World Cup scheduled for kick-off later next month. The Green Men failed to progress beyond the group stage in the 2018 edition, as was the case in three of their previous appearances (1998, 2002, 2006). A round-of-16 finish in 1994 remains their best result.

The three-time AFC Asian Cup winners have played five friendly matches since their qualification last March. They were able to win once, which was against North Macedonia 1-0. They played out a goalless draw against the USA and Ecuador while losing to Venezuela and Colombia.

Local media have questioned Honduras' choice for a preparatory match because the Central American country is not involved in any major tournament. There has been no response from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation. For their part, Los Catrachos will be using the game to fine tune ahead of the Concacaf Nations League.

Contrary to some sentiments, Honduras are not a weak team. Following their futile World Cup qualifying campaign, they have won two games against Guatemala 2-1 and World Cup-bound Canada 2-1. However, they have lost as well, against Argentina 3-0 and Qatar 1-0. They will be useful sparring partners for the Saudis.

Saudi Arabia vs Honduras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saudi Arabia have played 10 matches so far this year, winning three of them against Oman, Australia and North Macedonia.

Saudi Arabia team have been managed by 15 Brazilian coaches – the largest amongst all the foreign nationals to have worked with the outfit.

Saudi Arabia's current Fifa ranking is 51 – they hit their highest, 21, in July 2004 and their lowest, 126, in December 2012.

Honduras have played 15 matches this year, winning three times and drawing one game.

Saudi Arabia have won just once in their last five matches, drawing thrice and losing one game while Honduras have won twice and lost thrice.

Saudi Arabia vs Honduras Prediction

The Green Men will essentially use the game as a dress rehearsal ahead of their Group C clash against Mexico - another Central American team.

Honduras are preparing for their Nations League match against Canada following a successful 2-1 win in the first fixture between the two teams.

Saudi Arabia are expected to win due to stronger motivation to put their house in order ahead of the World Cup.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 3-1 Honduras

Saudi Arabia vs Honduras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Saudi Arabia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Saudi Arabia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Honduras to score - Yes

