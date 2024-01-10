Saudi Arabia vs Hong Kong Prediction and Betting Tips | January 10th 2024

Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong draw the curtains on their preparations for the AFC Asian Cup when they square off at the Saoud bin Abdulrahman Stadium in a warm-up friendly on Wednesday.

The Falcons head into the game on a run of five wins in their last five games against Jorn Andersen’s men and will look to continue in the same vein.

Saudi Arabia were denied a fourth consecutive victory on Wednesday when they played out a goalless draw against Palestine at the Saoud bin Abdulrahman Stadium.

Roberto Mancini’s men will now look to take the positives from that performance and build some momentum ahead of their quest for a record-equalling fourth Asian Cup crown.

Saudi Arabia have been drawn in Group F of the continental showpiece, alongside Oman, Thailand and Kyrgyzstan.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, failed to make it two wins from two last Thursday when they fell to a 2-1 loss against Tajikistan.

This came after a 2-1 victory over China in their first warm-up friendly on New Year’s Day which saw their three-game winless run come to an end.

Hong Kong begin their Asian Cup campaign against United Arab Emirates on January 14 before taking on Iran and Palestine in their subsequent Group C fixtures.

Saudi Arabia vs Hong Kong Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Saudi Arabia have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming five wins in the last five meetings between the two sides.

Hong Kong have failed to win four of their last five matches, a run which sees them rooted to the bottom of Group E of the World Cup qualifiers.

Saudi Arabia are unbeaten in their last four outings across all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw since a 3-1 loss against Mali on October 17.

Andersen’s men have failed to win their last seven away matches, losing six and picking up one draw since the start of 2023.

Saudi Arabia vs Hong Kong Prediction

Looking at past results between Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong, we predict a one-sided affair. Andersen’s side have struggled for consistency and we fancy the Falcons extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 3-0 Hong Kong

Saudi Arabia vs Hong Kong Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Saudi Arabia to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two nations)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five more bookings in Hong Kong’s last nine games)