Saudi Arabia will continue their preparations for the FIFA World Cup with a friendly against Iceland on Sunday at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The Green Falcons secured back-to-back qualifications after cruising through their qualifying campaign in the AFC zone, winning their group in the last round. They have been drawn alongside Argentina, Poland and Mexico in the competition's Group C, in what looks like a challenging group on paper.

However, since the conclusion of their qualifying campaign, Herve Renard's side have struggled, winning just one of their seven friendlies.

It was a 1-0 win over North Macedonia two weeks ago, with Mohammed Al-Shehri netting in the 85th minute to hand Saudi a late win. That ended a run of four winless games, in which Saudi failed to score, but they have gone off the boil once more, drawing their next two games.

Saudi were held to a 1-1 draw by Albania after Bekim Balaj canceled out Mohammed Al-Shehri's first-half penalty. Then, Honduras shut them out in yet another goalless stalemate.

Iceland, meanwhile, will be absent from the Qatar showpiece following an underwhelming campaign in UEFA's Group J. The Strakarnir Okkar finished fifth in a group of six teams after collecting just nine points in ten games, winning just twice.

Four years ago, the Nordic outfit made history by qualifying for their first World Cup tournament but fell short in their bid for back-to-back appearances. However, with the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers set to begin in March next year, Iceland are looking to prepare for the same as they aim to make a continental return.

Saudi Arabia vs Iceland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five clashes between the two teams, with Saudi winning twice and losing Iceland once.

Saudi and Iceland last met in January this year, where the Green Falcons secured a 1-0 win in a friendly.

Saudi have won just one of their last seven games but haven't lost their last five.

Iceland are unbeaten in their last six games.

Saudi Arabia vs Iceland Prediction

Saudi Arabia have been disappointing since the conclusion of their qualifying campaign, so Iceland should be able to hold them to a draw.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 1-1 Iceland

