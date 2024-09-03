Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2024

Saudi Arabia and Indonesia will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday (September 5th). The home side have not been in action since falling to a 2-1 defeat at home to Jordan in the last round of the qualifiers in June.

They went ahead through Ali Lajami's 16th-minute strike but Ali Olwan and Noor Al-Rawabdeh scored first half goals to help The Chivalrous Ones leave with all three points. Despite the loss, the Arabian Falcons advanced as runners-up in Group G, level on 13 points with Jordan.

Indonesia, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over the Philippines in the last round of the qualifiers. Thom Haye and Rizky Ridho scored in either half to inspire their nation to victory. The victory saw them advance to this stage as runners-up in Group F.

The Red and White have been drawn in Group C alongside Saudi Arabia, Japan, Bahrain, Australia and China.

Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 14 occasions in the past. Saudi Arabia have 11 wins to their name while three games were drawn.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since March 2014 when Saudi Arabia claimed a 1-0 home win in an Asian Cup qualifier.

Indonesia's last six games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Three of Saudi Arabia's last four games have witnessed more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Indonesia form guide: W-L-D-W-W Saudi Arabia form guide: L-W-D-W-L

Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia Prediction

Saudi Arabia are seeking to qualify for a seventh FIFA World Cup and are the overwhelming favorites to claim maximum points here. They have never lost a game against their upcoming opponents.

Indonesia, for their part, have never made it to the World Cup as an independent nation. Their sole participation at the Mundial came in 1938 when they qualified as part of the Dutch Indies.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the home side to claim maximum points with a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 3-0 Indonesia

Saudi Arabia vs Indonesia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Saudi Arabia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

