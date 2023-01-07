Saudi Arabia vs Iraq Prediction and Betting Tips | January 9, 2023 

Saudi Arabia and Iraq will lock horns at the Basra International Stadium in Basra on Monday (January 9) in Group A of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup.

The Green Falcons won their opening game, beating Yemen 2-0. Sumayhan Al-Nabit opened the scoring in the 18th minute before Musab Al-Juwayr doubled their advantage from the spot 16 minutes later.

It was their first game since the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Herve Renard's side went out in the group stage despite upsetting eventual champions Argentina 2-1 in their opening game.

Iraq, meanwhile, drew goalless with Oman in their first encounter. It was a game marred by missed chances as both teams misfired badly. While the hosts made six shots in the game, the Reds made seven, but of the 13 total shots, only one was on target.

Saudi Arabia vs Iraq Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

There have been 35 clashes between the two sides, with Iraq winning 17 and Saudi Arabia 11.

Saudi Arabia last beat Iraq in March 2017, securing a 1-0 win in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Saudi Arabia and Iraq last met in October 2018 in a friendly game, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Green Falcons have won only twice in their last six games, while the Lions of Mesopotamia have won just once in their last four.

Both Saudi Arabia and Iraq kept a clean sheet in their opening game of the Arabian Cup

Having won their opening game, another victory for Saudi Arabia would mean a place in the knockouts.

Iraq's progression hopes would be in hot water if they draw or lose while Oman beat Yemen in the other group game.

Saudi Arabia vs Iraq Prediction

Iraq obviously have home advantage but must be more clinical with their goalscoring opportunities to have a chance of winning.

IRAQ F.A. @IRAQFA اختارَ الجهاز الفنيّ لمنتخبنا الوطني، بقيادة المدرب خيسوس كاساس، اليوم الخميس، (23) لاعباً لتمثيل المنتخب العراقي لبطولةِ خليجي زين 25 التي تنطلق في مدينة البصرة، غداً الجمعة.

وأعلنَ المنسق الإعلامي للمنتخب، عماد محمد، القائمةَ النهائية التي أذاعها المدرب كاساس، والمؤلفة من كل: اختارَ الجهاز الفنيّ لمنتخبنا الوطني، بقيادة المدرب خيسوس كاساس، اليوم الخميس، (23) لاعباً لتمثيل المنتخب العراقي لبطولةِ خليجي زين 25 التي تنطلق في مدينة البصرة، غداً الجمعة.وأعلنَ المنسق الإعلامي للمنتخب، عماد محمد، القائمةَ النهائية التي أذاعها المدرب كاساس، والمؤلفة من كل: https://t.co/49nYvUQn8E

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, have called up a different team altogether from their World Cup campaign, as most of their first-team stars are back with their clubs. This is a more inexperienced squad but one that could at least secure a draw.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 1-1 Iraq

Saudi Arabia vs Iraq Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

