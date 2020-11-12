Saudi Arabia vs Jamaica prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2020

Saudi Arabia and Jamaica gear up for an international friendly double-header at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyad, with the first leg scheduled to take place on Saturday.

The Green Falcons return to action for the first time since losing the Gulf Cup final to Bahrain in December last year, while this will be their first game on home soil since the goalless stalemate to Paraguay a month before the tournament.

The Jamaica #ReggaeBoyz🇯🇲 will play friendlies @ the Nov. Fifa window vs Saudi Arabia Falcons🇸🇦 @ the Prince Faisal stadium @ Riyadh.#Qatar2022 - pic.twitter.com/0cSvy1QJNL — Gio2chat (@Gio2chat_world) October 14, 2020

The upcoming friendlies will kick off Saudi Arabia's preparations for the resumption of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers next year, while the Reggae Boys will be in action for the CONCACAF Gold Cup before the showpiece qualifiers.

They last played in March this year, defeating fellow Carribbean side Bermuda 2-0 in a friendly game at home.

Saudi Arabia vs Jamaica Head-To-Head

These teams have met only four times in the past, with Saudi Arabia edging Jamaica 2-1 in their head-to-head record.

All of the matches between the two countries have been international friendlies, with the last one coming in October 2017. On that occasion, the Gulf nation ran out 5-2 victors in Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-L

Jamaica Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Saudi Arabia vs Jamaica Team News

The home side will be without some experienced players including Yahya Al-Shehri and Abdullah Otayf, while first-choice goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais is out injured.

Manager Herve Renard has called up several new players, with the goalkeeping triumvirate Abdullah Al-Owaishir, Mohammed Al-Rubeai, and Habib Al-Wotayan, as well as defensive duo Abdullah Hassoun and Ahmed Sharahili, and 19-year old midfielder Ayman Yahya all in line for their international debuts.

Injured: Mohammed Al-Owais

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Yahya Al-Shehri and Abdullah Otayf

📝 | إليكم قائمة لاعبي المنتخب الوطني الذين تم استدعائهم لمواجهتي منتخب جامايكا وديًا ⬇️https://t.co/D2H4chgMIC#لنلهم_العالم_بقمتنا pic.twitter.com/Z9sUsvhwey — المنتخب السعودي (@SaudiNT) November 7, 2020

Jamaica have announced a 24-man squad for the trip to Saudi Arabia, featuring Bayer Leverkusen star Leon Bailey and newcomers Ravel Morrison, Greg Leigh, Daniel Johnson, and Norman Campbell, who are all in line for their first caps.

Experienced midfielder Je-Vaughn Watson, who has played 88 times for his country, will miss out on both games.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Je-Vaughn Watson

Saudi Arabia vs Jamaica Predicted XI

Saudi Arabia (4-2-3-1): Abdullah Al-Owaishir; Sultan Al-Ghanam, Ziyad Al-Sahafi, Mohammed Al-Khabrani, Yasser Al-Shahrani; Abdulellah Al-Malki, Nawaf Al-Abed; Ayman Yahya, Salman Al-Faraj, Salem Al-Dawsari; Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

Jamaica (4-3-3): Dwayne Miller; Kemar Lawrence, Adrian Mariappa, Damion Lowe, Greg Leigh; Ricardo Morris, Leon Bailey, Kevon Lambert; Javon East, Shamar Nicholson, Junior Flemmings.

Saudi Arabia vs Jamaica Prediction

Leon Bailey is Jamaica's hottest property right now, while the rise of Shamar Nicholson has added more firepower to the side.

Their presence in the Jamaican team still won't be enough to overcome Saudi Arabia, who have proved formidable at home in the past and will likely triumph in this match.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 3-1 Jamaica