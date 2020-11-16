Saudi Arabia vs Jamaica prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly

Saudi Arabia will be looking to complete an 'international friendly double' over Jamaica when the sides meet again on Tuesday at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd stadium in Riyad, having already beaten the Caribbean outfit in midweek.

Goals from Salem Al-Dawsari, Saleh Al-Shehri, and Firas Al-Buraikan helped the Green Falcons to an emphatic 3-0 victory over the Reggae Boyz, whose seven-game unbeaten run came to an end.

Before the kick-off, the visitors were dealt a huge blow when COVID-19 infections ripped through their management staff, while goalkeeper Dennis Taylor and defender Alvas Powell both tested positive for the virus.

Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 3-0 Jamaica 🇯🇲

⚽️ 10' Salem Al Dawsari

⚽️ 44' Saleh Al Shehri

⚽️ 77' Firas Al Birakan



A strong showing by Saudi in the first or two games they play against Jamaica. The second of which will be played on Tuesday, November 17th pic.twitter.com/rMoRacy48x — ArabBallers (@Arab_Ballers) November 14, 2020

The pre-match setback might have taken a toll on the side, which looked utterly disjointed in the match and failed to really challenge the Gulf side. However, Tuesday will present another opportunity for them to get their act together.

Saudi Arabia vs Jamaica Head-To-Head

Saturday's clash was only the fifth between the sides, and Saudi Arabia extended their head-to-head advantage to three victories after the 3-0 thumping.

Jamaica's only win in this fixture came way back in 1999 in an international friendly.

Saudi Arabia Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Jamaica Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Saudi Arabia vs Jamaica Team News

The Green Falcons must have been content with their result last week, but it came at a cost. Goalscorer Salem Al-Dawsari, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, who assisted the final goal, and debutant Ayman Yahya, all left the field injured before the final whistle. Manager Herve Renard will be forced to ring in some changes for the next game.

Salem Al-Faraj and Abdulmajeed Al-Sulayhem have been withdrawn from the squad for personal reasons.

⚪️🟢| قرر المدير الفني للمنتخب الأول استبعاد:

— سالم الدوسري، وعبدالله العويشير، وياسر الشهراني "للإصابة".



— سلمان الفرج "لمنحه فرصة البقاء بجانب والده الذي تعرض لوعكة صحية".



— عبدالمجيد الصليهم "لظروف عائلية".



المزيد من أخبارنا اليوم ⬇️https://t.co/YFwt7iq9Qn pic.twitter.com/E1pbAyNq5d — المنتخب السعودي (@SaudiNT) November 15, 2020

Injured: Salem Al-Dawsari, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, and Ayman Yahya

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Salem Al-Faraj and Abdulmajeed Al-Sulayhem

Jamaica didn't look capable of getting anything out of the match until Bayer Leverkusen star Leon Bailey, Bobby Reid, and 27-year old debutant Ravel Morrison came off the bench to breathe some life into the side.

Manager Whitmore might start all of those players on Tuesday, while goalkeeper Dennis Taylor has returned to Jamaica to isolate himself after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Dennis Taylor and Alvas Powell

Saudi Arabia vs Jamaica Predicted XI

Saudi Arabia (4-2-3-1): Mohammed Al-Rubeai; Sultan Al-Ghanam, Mohammed Al-Khabrani, Ahmed Sharahili, Ali Al-Bulaihi; Hattan Bahebri, Abdulellah Al-Malki; Turki Al-Ammar, Mohamed Kanno, Firas Al-Buraikan; Saleh Al-Shehri.

Jamaica (4-1-4-1): Dwayne Miller; Damion Lowe, Greg Leigh, Kevon Lambert, Kemar Lawrence; Daniel Johnson; Kaheem Parris, Ravel Morrison, Lamar Walker, Leon Bailey; Kemal Malcolm.

Saudi Arabia vs Jamaica Prediction

Due to injuries to some first-team stars, the hosts will be considerably weakened, but still have enough in the tank to secure another victory over the Jamaicans.

Jamaica will have learned a few lessons from the first game and may change their line-up slightly for this second encounter. They will not make it as easy for Saudi Arabia this time, but the home side should still earn a narrow victory.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 2-1 Jamaica