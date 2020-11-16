Saudi Arabia vs Jamaica prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly

Saudi Arabia will be looking to complete an 'international friendly double' over Jamaica when the sides meet again on Tuesday at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd stadium in Riyad, having already beaten the Caribbean outfit in midweek.
Goals from Salem Al-Dawsari, Saleh Al-Shehri, and Firas Al-Buraikan helped the Green Falcons to an emphatic 3-0 victory over the Reggae Boyz, whose seven-game unbeaten run came to an end.
Before the kick-off, the visitors were dealt a huge blow when COVID-19 infections ripped through their management staff, while goalkeeper Dennis Taylor and defender Alvas Powell both tested positive for the virus.
The pre-match setback might have taken a toll on the side, which looked utterly disjointed in the match and failed to really challenge the Gulf side. However, Tuesday will present another opportunity for them to get their act together.
Saudi Arabia vs Jamaica Head-To-Head
Saturday's clash was only the fifth between the sides, and Saudi Arabia extended their head-to-head advantage to three victories after the 3-0 thumping.
Jamaica's only win in this fixture came way back in 1999 in an international friendly.
Saudi Arabia Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W
Jamaica Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L
Saudi Arabia vs Jamaica Team News
The Green Falcons must have been content with their result last week, but it came at a cost. Goalscorer Salem Al-Dawsari, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, who assisted the final goal, and debutant Ayman Yahya, all left the field injured before the final whistle. Manager Herve Renard will be forced to ring in some changes for the next game.
Salem Al-Faraj and Abdulmajeed Al-Sulayhem have been withdrawn from the squad for personal reasons.
Injured: Salem Al-Dawsari, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, and Ayman Yahya
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Salem Al-Faraj and Abdulmajeed Al-Sulayhem
Jamaica didn't look capable of getting anything out of the match until Bayer Leverkusen star Leon Bailey, Bobby Reid, and 27-year old debutant Ravel Morrison came off the bench to breathe some life into the side.
Manager Whitmore might start all of those players on Tuesday, while goalkeeper Dennis Taylor has returned to Jamaica to isolate himself after testing positive for COVID-19.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Dennis Taylor and Alvas Powell
Saudi Arabia vs Jamaica Predicted XI
Saudi Arabia (4-2-3-1): Mohammed Al-Rubeai; Sultan Al-Ghanam, Mohammed Al-Khabrani, Ahmed Sharahili, Ali Al-Bulaihi; Hattan Bahebri, Abdulellah Al-Malki; Turki Al-Ammar, Mohamed Kanno, Firas Al-Buraikan; Saleh Al-Shehri.
Jamaica (4-1-4-1): Dwayne Miller; Damion Lowe, Greg Leigh, Kevon Lambert, Kemar Lawrence; Daniel Johnson; Kaheem Parris, Ravel Morrison, Lamar Walker, Leon Bailey; Kemal Malcolm.
Saudi Arabia vs Jamaica Prediction
Due to injuries to some first-team stars, the hosts will be considerably weakened, but still have enough in the tank to secure another victory over the Jamaicans.
Jamaica will have learned a few lessons from the first game and may change their line-up slightly for this second encounter. They will not make it as easy for Saudi Arabia this time, but the home side should still earn a narrow victory.
Prediction: Saudi Arabia 2-1 JamaicaPublished 16 Nov 2020, 13:54 IST