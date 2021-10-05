Saudi Arabia vs Japan prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Saudi Arabia and Japan will trade tackles for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 away victory over Oman in a qualifier last month. Salah Al Shehri scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute.

Japan triumphed by the same scoreline away to China last month. Vissel Kobe forward Yuya Osako scored the match-winner in the 40th minute.

That victory helped the Blue Samurai climb to fourth spot in Group B, having garnered three points from two matches. They will be looking to usurp second-placed Saudi Arabia in the table.

Saudi Arabia vs Japan Head-to-Head

This will be the 17th meeting between the sides and Japan have a better record with 10 wins to their name. Saudi Arabia were victorious on five occasions while one match in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in the round-of-16 of the 2019 Asian Cup. Takehiro Tomiyasu's 20th-minute goal gave Japan a 1-0 win en-route to their second-place finish.

The hosts are currently on a seven-game winning run, while Japan's shock defeat to Oman on matchday one was their sole loss in their last eight matches.

Saudi Arabia form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Japan form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Saudi Arabia vs Japan Team News

Saudi Arabia

The home side called up 25 players to dispute the qualifiers against Japan and China.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Japan

Premier League duo Takehiro Tomiyasu and Takumi Minamino, as well as captain Maya Yoshida, headline the squad of 26 Japanese players to face Suadi Arabia and Australia.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Saudi Arabia vs Japan Predicted XI

Saudi Arabia (4-2-3-1): Mohammed Al-Owais (GK); Sultan Al-Graham, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Abdullah Madu, Yasser Al-Shahrani; Sami Al-Najei, Abdulellah Al-Maliki; Fahad Al-Muwallad, Salman Al-Faraj, Salem Al-Dawsari; Saleh Al-Shehri

Japan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Shuichi Gonda (GK); Yuyto Nagatomo, Maya Yoshida, Yuta Nakayama, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Daichi Kamada, Genki Haraguchi, Ritsu Doan; Ritsu Doan, Yuya Osako, Takumi Minamino

Saudi Arabia vs Japan Prediction

Japan are slight favorites, owing to their superior players, but Saudi Arabia's pedigree, coupled with home advantage, means they will fancy their chances of success.

Both sides are capable of winning this one and are likely to play on the front foot in a bid for victory. However, they will also be wary of dropping points to a major rival in the race for qualification and we are predicting the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 1-1 Japan

Edited by Peter P