Saudi Arabia vs Lebanon Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th January 2024 

Saudi Arabia begin preparations for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup with a friendly against Lebanon on Thursday at the Sealine Resort Stadium in Mesaieed, Qatar.

The Green Falcons play the first of three warmup matches over the next eight days before starting their cup tournament against Oman on 16 January.

Drawn in Group F, with Kyrgyzstan and Thailand also involved, Saudi are among the favorites to progress given their quality and experience.

Roberto Mancini's side are coming off the back of consecutive wins over Pakistan (4-0) and Jordan (2-0) in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and will be looking to build further momentum.

The Italian head coach has called-up a squad of 30 players for their upcoming friendlies against Lebanon, Palestine and Hong Kong, including Al-Hilal star Salem Al-Dawsari.

Saleh Al-Shehri, who has 15 goals in 29 appearances for Saudi, is expected to start in attack, whereas goalkeeping duo Ahmed Al-Kassar and Raghed Al-Najjar are the only uncapped players in the side.

Lebanon are in Group A of the Asian Cup, along with hosts Qatar, China and Tajikistan, for only their third-ever appearance in the finals. Head coach Miodrag Radulović has named 26 players for their friendly against Saudi Arabia, and the subsequent cup competition.

This includes experienced forward Hassan Maatouk, who has 23 goals in 115 caps for the Cedars, and Jordan-based goalkeeper Mehdi Khalil, who has made 55 appearances.

Saudi Arabia vs Lebanon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 clashes between the sides before, with Saudi Arabia winning half of them and losing on three occasions to Lebanon.

Lebanon's last win over Saudi Arabia came in January 2006, a 2-1 win in a friendly game.

Saudi Arabia are four games unbeaten to Lebanon, winning three, including a 2-0 victory in January 2019 at the Asian Cup.

Lebanon have won just once in their last five games, although it came in their most recent clash: a 2-1 defeat of Jordan on 28 December 2023.

After going eight games without a win, Saudi Arabia have won their most recent two: 4-0 vs Pakistan and 2-0 vs Jordan.

Saudi Arabia vs Lebanon Prediction

Saudi Arabia are the in-form side right now, after their consecutive wins in November, halting a long, winless run during the year.

Lebanon have also seen their share of struggles and lack the quality to match the Green Falcons.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 3-1 Lebanon

Saudi Arabia vs Lebanon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Saudi Arabia to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goal

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes