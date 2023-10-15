Saudi Arabia vs Mali Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17, 2023 

Saudi Arabia face Mali at the Estadio Municipal de Portimao on Tuesday (October 17) in a friendly.

The hosts have struggled as they continue their preparations for the AFC Asian Cup early next year. They drew 2-2 against Nigeria last time out, taking the lead via a Salman Al-Faraj free-kick before Mohamed Kanno scored a free-kick of his own to draw the Green level at the death.

Mali, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of results as they prepare for the AFCONS in Cote d'Ivoire next year. They beat Uganda 1-0 in a friendly at the Stade du 26 Mars on Friday, with Auxerre's Lassine Sinayoko coming off the bench to score the winner from the spot in the second half.

Saudi Arabia vs Mali Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between the two teams, with both teams winning once apiece.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly in 2019, which ended 1-1, with Salem Al-Dawsari scoring in the second half to cancel out Adama Traore's opener.

Saudi Arabia are without a clean sheet in seven games across competitions.

Mali have kept four clean sheets in five games across competitions.

The Eagles are 49th in the FIFA rankings, eight places above Mali.

Saudi Arabia vs Mali Prediction

Saudi Arabia are on a seven-game winless run, losing six. They were second-best against Nigeria last week.

Mali, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak after winning just one of their four games. They're in much better form than their opponents and should come out on top.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 1-2 Mali

Saudi Arabia vs Mali Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mali

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/Under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Saudi Arabia's last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in their last three matchups.)