Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 40 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Saudi Arabia will take on Mexico at the Lusail Stadium in their third and decisive 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C game on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia were unable to build on their memorable 2-1 win over Argentina in their campaign opener and fell to a 2-0 defeat against Poland on Saturday. Mexico failed to open their goalscoring account in the competition, as they also suffered a 2-0 defeat against Argentina.

In this final match of their group stage, both teams have a shot at qualifying for the knockout stage; Saudi Arabia, more so than Mexico. Saudi Arabia have three points to their name and will be able to secure passage into the next round if the game between Argentina and Poland ends in a draw and they defeat Mexico.

Mexico will not only need to secure a win from the game but will also need to record a win by a minimum of four goals and hope that the game between Argentina and Poland does not end in a draw.

Saudi National Team @SaudiNT_EN Hervé Renard will be speaking to members of the media tomorrow ahead of the Green Falcons' anticipated encounter against Mexico 🎙 Hervé Renard will be speaking to members of the media tomorrow ahead of the Green Falcons' anticipated encounter against Mexico 🎙⬇ https://t.co/yGY7RGCVue

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Head-to-Head stats

The two teams have met five times across all competitions, though they have not met in the 21st century, with their last meeting taking place in 1999. Saudi Arabia are winless in their five games against El Tri, with four wins for the Central American nation and one game ending in a draw.

Three of the five meetings between the two teams came across various editions of the erstwhile FIFA Confederations Cup.

Saudi Arabia form guide: L-W-L-D-W

Mexico form guide: L-D-L-W-L

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: Numbers you need to know before their FIFA World Cup 2022 encounter

Saudi Arabia have not qualified for the knockout stage of the World Cup since their maiden appearance in the competition in 1994. They have picked up just a couple of wins in their last 15 games in the FIFA World Cup.

Mexico have qualified for the round of 16 in each of their eight appearances at the World Cup and will be looking to extend that record. They will have to produce one of the biggest performances in the competition to pull off that feat.

They are winless in their last four games in the competition, while also failing to score in those games. They have not lost a game against Saudi Arabia and are also undefeated in the World Cup against Asian teams, so they will be hopeful of a positive outcome.

Given Mexico's recent form, a win for them looks unlikely but they should be able to open their goalscoring account in this match.

Get Brazil vs Switzerland Live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group C in FIFA World Cup 2022? Argentina Poland Mexico Saudi Arabia 2406 votes