Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2022

Saudi Arabia and Mexico go head-to-head at the Lusail Stadium in the final round of Group C fixtures on Wednesday.

Both sides still stand a chance of securing a knockout-stage place as at least one of Poland and Argentina are set to drop points in the other group contest.

Saudi Arabia failed to secure their place in the knockout stages as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Poland last Saturday.

Prior to that, Hervé Renard’s side caused one of the biggest upsets in Qatar as they claimed a shock 2-1 victory over World Cup favorites Argentina in their group opener.

However, Saudi Arabia head into Wednesday with their fate in their own hands as victory will see them progress to the last 16 for the first time since 1994.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s World Cup dreams suffered a huge blow as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against South American rivals Argentina.

Prior to that, the Tricolor were a tad lucky in their group opener when they held on for a goalless draw against Poland.

Mexico, who are currently rooted to the bottom of Group C, are winless in their last three matches across all competitions and will be looking to end this poor run.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Mexico have been dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming four wins from the last five meetings between the sides.

Saudi Arabia are yet to taste victory against the South Americans, while the spoils have been shared on one occasion.

Mexico are winless in their last three outings, claiming one draw and losing twice since a 4-0 friendly victory over Iran on November 9.

Saudi Arabia have managed just one win in their most recent four matches, losing twice and claiming one draw in that time.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Prediction

With qualification still potentially up for grabs, we anticipate an action-packed contest with Saudi Arabia and Mexico going all out for all three points. Mexico boast the firepower and experience needed to get the job done and we predict they will see off Renard’s side, albeit by a single goal.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 0-1 Mexico

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mexico

Tip 2: Less than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been fewer than three goals in nine of Saudi Arabia’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of Mexico’s last six outings)

