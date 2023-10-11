Saudi Arabia vs Nigeria Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2023 

Saudi Arabia face Nigeria at the Estadio Municipal de Portimao on Friday (October 13) in a friendly.
The Green have endured a difficult run of results recently and are still searching for their first win under new boss Roberto Mancini following his arrival in August. Saudi Arabia lost 1-0 to South Korea in their last game, falling behind just after the half-hour mark and failing to find a way back.
Nigeria, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of form after a slow start to life under manager Jose Peseiro. They thrashed Sao Tome and Principe 6-0 in the AFCON qualifiers last time out. Four players got on the scoresheet, including Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who scored a hat-trick.
Following this game, the Super Eagles face Mozambique next week in another friendly as they continue their preparations for next year's AFCON finals.
Saudi Arabia vs Nigeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This is their first meeting since a friendly clash at the Abuja Stadium in 2010, which ended goalless.
- Saudi Arabia's last meeting against African opposition came in December 2021, losing 1-0 to Morocco in a group-stage clash of the Arab Cup.
- The Super Eagles have scored 10 goals in their last three games after not scoring in three.
- The Green are without a clean sheet in six games across competitions.
- Nigeria are 40th in the FIFA rankings, 17 places above Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia vs Nigeria Prediction
Saudi Arabia are on an abysmal six-game losing streak and have lost eight of their last nine games across competitions. They have struggled on the road recently.
Nigeria, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak after losing five on the trot. They're in much better form than Saudi Arabia and should come out on top.
Prediction: Saudi Arabia 1-2 Nigeria
Saudi Arabia vs Nigeria Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Nigeria
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Saudi Arabia's last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Saudi Arabia's last five games.)