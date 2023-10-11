Saudi Arabia vs Nigeria Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2023 

Saudi Arabia face Nigeria at the Estadio Municipal de Portimao on Friday (October 13) in a friendly.

The Green have endured a difficult run of results recently and are still searching for their first win under new boss Roberto Mancini following his arrival in August. Saudi Arabia lost 1-0 to South Korea in their last game, falling behind just after the half-hour mark and failing to find a way back.

Nigeria, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of form after a slow start to life under manager Jose Peseiro. They thrashed Sao Tome and Principe 6-0 in the AFCON qualifiers last time out. Four players got on the scoresheet, including Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who scored a hat-trick.

Following this game, the Super Eagles face Mozambique next week in another friendly as they continue their preparations for next year's AFCON finals.

Saudi Arabia vs Nigeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is their first meeting since a friendly clash at the Abuja Stadium in 2010, which ended goalless.

Saudi Arabia's last meeting against African opposition came in December 2021, losing 1-0 to Morocco in a group-stage clash of the Arab Cup.

The Super Eagles have scored 10 goals in their last three games after not scoring in three.

The Green are without a clean sheet in six games across competitions.

Nigeria are 40th in the FIFA rankings, 17 places above Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia vs Nigeria Prediction

Saudi Arabia are on an abysmal six-game losing streak and have lost eight of their last nine games across competitions. They have struggled on the road recently.

Nigeria, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak after losing five on the trot. They're in much better form than Saudi Arabia and should come out on top.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 1-2 Nigeria

Saudi Arabia vs Nigeria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nigeria

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Saudi Arabia's last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Saudi Arabia's last five games.)