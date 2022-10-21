Saudi Arabia vs North Macedonia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22, 2022

Saudi Arabia will lock horns with North Macedonia in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Saturday (October 22) as they resume their preparations for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month.

The Green Falcons qualified for their second straight World Cup and have been drawn alongside Argentina, Poland and Mexico in a tough group.

They have been gearing up for the tournament proper with a series of friendlies since the conclusion of their qualifying campaign in March.

However, Saudi haven't won any of them, losing and drawing twice apiece in four games, failing to score in any of them.

The Middle Eastern side suffered a pair of 1-0 defeats to Colombia and Venezuela before consecutive goalless stalemates with Ecuador and the United States.

Hervé Renard's side will look to post better results, as the World Cup is just a month away, and North Macedonia will be another challenge.

The Lions pulled off a stunning upset by ousting four-time winners Italy in the qualifying playoffs last year but lost 2-0 to Portugal.

Since then, the Balkan outfit have posted mixed results in the UEFA Nations League, sitting in third place of Group 4 in League C.

After making history at Euro 2020 last year with their tournament debut, North Macedonia are looking to play again in 2024, with the qualifiers set to begin next year.

Saudi Arabia vs North Macedonia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The only clash between the two teams came in August 2001, which ended in a 1-1 draw as Goran Maznov's first-half opener was cancelled out by Omar Al Dossary.

After failing to win their last four games, Saudi Arabia could go five winless matches for the first time since September 2019.

Having failed to score in their last four games, the Green Falcons are on their worst scoring run since 2012 (also four).

North Macedonia have lost three games in a row for the first time since June 2021, when they lost all three group games at Euro 2020.

Saudi Arabia vs North Macedonia Prediction

Saudi Arabia have more to lose than North Macedonia, who are not going to Qatar and have called up a B-team with most of their players playing locally.

This is a chance for the Green Falcons to return to winning ways, and they should do just that.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 2-0 North Macedonia

Saudi Arabia vs North Macedonia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Saudi Arabia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

