Saudi Arabia vs North Macedonia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025

Saudi Arabia and North Macedonia return to action on Thursday when they square off in a friendly at Viktoria Stadion. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since their friendly tie back in October 2022, when Herve Renard’s men picked up a 1-0 victory at Zayed Sports City.
Having secured a second-place finish in Group C, Saudi Arabia were dumped out of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the quarter-finals back in June, when they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Mexico.
Ahead of October’s return to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Renard’s side will look to gather momentum with their two scheduled friendlies against North Macedonia and Czechia.
Saudi Arabia are currently third in Group C of the World Cup qualifiers, six points off second-placed Australia in the second automatic qualifying spot and three points above fifth-placed China.
North Macedonia, on the other hand, maintained their fine run of results in the World Cup qualifiers last time out when they picked up a 1-0 victory over Kazakhstan.
Blagoja Milevski’s men have gone unbeaten in each of their four matches in the qualifiers, picking up two wins and two draws to sit top of the Group J standings, one point above second-placed Wales.
North Macedonia will follow Thursday’s game with a home clash against Liechtenstein in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Toše Proeski Arena on Sunday.
Saudi Arabia vs North Macedonia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the second meeting between Saudi Arabia and North Macedonia, with Renard’s side picking up one win and one draw from their previous two encounters.
- North Macedonia are on a run of 10 consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, claiming seven wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss against Czechia in June 2024.
- Saudi Arabia have failed to win four of their last five games across all competitions, losing three and picking up one draw since June 5.
- North Macedonia have failed to taste victory in their last four friendly matches, including three defeats from their most recent three outings while conceding six goals and scoring once across the three games.
Saudi Arabia vs North Macedonia Prediction
North Macedonia have gone over a year without defeat in all competitions and will be looking to keep the ball rolling ahead of their crunch World Cup qualifying clash against Liechtenstein.
However, Saudi Arabia have named a strong squad on paper and we are backing them to come away with a narrow victory.
Prediction: Saudi Arabia 3-2 North Macedonia
Saudi Arabia vs North Macedonia Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Saudi Arabia to win
Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of Saudi’s last 10 games)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of Saudi Arabia’s last eight matches)