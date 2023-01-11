Saudi Arabia vs Oman Prediction and Betting Tips | January 12, 2023

Saudi Arabia and Oman will lock horns at the Al-Minaa Olympic Stadium in Basra on Thursday (January 12) in Group A of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup.

As things stand, Saudi Arabia are heading out, while Oman are going into the semifinals, as the Reds have gained a point more than the former in two games. The Green Falcons succumbed to a shock 2-0 loss to Iraq on matchday two, while their southern neighbours recovered from their opening draw with the Lions of Mesopotamia to beat Yemen 3-2.

Herve Renard's side must beat Oman to reach the last four, while the latter need only a draw to progress.

However, Saudi Arabia are missing many key players, who have returned to their respective clubs following the team's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar. That has forced Renard to call up a largely inexperienced squad, while Oman have most of their first-team stars available.

Saudi Arabia vs Oman Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 22 previous clashes, Saudi Arabia have won 14 and lost five.

Oman's last win over Saudi Arabia came in December 2017 in the Gulf Cup. Since then, the Green Falcons have won their next three clashes.

Saudi Arabia could win four games in a row against Oman for the first time.

Oman are unbeaten in their last five games.

Saudi Arabia's 2-0 loss to Iraq in their last game was their third in their last four games and the second time in that period when the Green Falcons failed to score.

Oman have failed to score just once in their last five games - a goalless draw with Iraq in their first game of the tournament.

Saudi Arabia vs Oman Prediction

Saudi Arabia are ranked 26 places above Oman but are without many of their key players, which has certainly impacted their performance.

الاتحاد العماني لكرة القدم @OmanFA 📸 "الأحمر" يستأنف تدريباته بعد مواجهة اليمن، بحصة مسائية على الملعب الفرعي لمدينة البصرة الرياضية، بمشاركة جميع اللاعبين، باستثناء أمجد الحارثي ومحمود المشيفري. 📸 "الأحمر" يستأنف تدريباته بعد مواجهة اليمن، بحصة مسائية على الملعب الفرعي لمدينة البصرة الرياضية، بمشاركة جميع اللاعبين، باستثناء أمجد الحارثي ومحمود المشيفري. https://t.co/Ziz1lzZXyO

Oman could take advantage of that and pile on the misery by holding them to a draw and ending their progression hopes.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 1-1 Oman

Saudi Arabia vs Oman Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

