Saudi Arabia vs Oman Prediction and Betting Tips | January 12, 2023

Saudi Arabia and Oman will lock horns at the Al-Minaa Olympic Stadium in Basra on Thursday (January 12) in Group A of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup.
As things stand, Saudi Arabia are heading out, while Oman are going into the semifinals, as the Reds have gained a point more than the former in two games. The Green Falcons succumbed to a shock 2-0 loss to Iraq on matchday two, while their southern neighbours recovered from their opening draw with the Lions of Mesopotamia to beat Yemen 3-2.
Herve Renard's side must beat Oman to reach the last four, while the latter need only a draw to progress.
However, Saudi Arabia are missing many key players, who have returned to their respective clubs following the team's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar. That has forced Renard to call up a largely inexperienced squad, while Oman have most of their first-team stars available.
Saudi Arabia vs Oman Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- In 22 previous clashes, Saudi Arabia have won 14 and lost five.
- Oman's last win over Saudi Arabia came in December 2017 in the Gulf Cup. Since then, the Green Falcons have won their next three clashes.
- Saudi Arabia could win four games in a row against Oman for the first time.
- Oman are unbeaten in their last five games.
- Saudi Arabia's 2-0 loss to Iraq in their last game was their third in their last four games and the second time in that period when the Green Falcons failed to score.
- Oman have failed to score just once in their last five games - a goalless draw with Iraq in their first game of the tournament.
$1000 No Sweat First Bet on FanDuel
Saudi Arabia vs Oman Prediction
Saudi Arabia are ranked 26 places above Oman but are without many of their key players, which has certainly impacted their performance.
Oman could take advantage of that and pile on the misery by holding them to a draw and ending their progression hopes.
Prediction: Saudi Arabia 1-1 Oman
5 Second Chance Bets up to $100 Each on PointsBet
Saudi Arabia vs Oman Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes