Saudi Arabia vs Oman Prediction and Betting Tips | January 16th 2024

Saudi Arabia will get their 2023 AFC Asian Cup campaign underway at the Khalifa International Stadium against Oman on Tuesday.

Thailand and Kyrgyzstan are the two other teams in Group F, so Saudi Arabia should be able to finish at least second in the group table and earn a place in the knockout round. They are three-time champions in the continental competition, last lifting the trophy in 1996.

In the previous edition, they made it to the round of 16 after being eliminated from the group stage in 2011 and 2015. Nonetheless, they lost 1-0 to eventual runners-up Japan.

Oman were also eliminated from the round of 16 in 2019 and will look to improve upon that record this time around. Interestingly, it was their best-ever performance in the continental competition, having been eliminated from the group stage in their first three appearances.

The 1996 champions are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions, recording four wins and keeping clean sheets in all games. Oman have two losses in their last four games and in their friendly against UAE last week, they recorded a 1-0 win.

Saudi Arabia vs Oman Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 23 times in all competitions and will meet for the first time in the AFC Asian Cup. Saudi Arabia have the upper hand in these meetings with 14 wins to their name. Oman have six wins to their name and three games have ended in draws.

They last met in the group stage of the 2023 Gulf Cup last January, with Oman recording a 2-1 win.

Five of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with Oman failing to score four times in that period and Saudi failing to find the back of the net three times.

Saudi Arabia vs Oman Prediction

Al-Suqour Al-Khodhur have played three friendlies in January, keeping clean sheets in these games while scoring three goals. They have suffered eight defeats in their last 11 games in the Asian Cup. They have won three of their last four meetings against Oman, though suffered a 2-1 loss in their previous outing in the Gulf Cup last year.

Roberto Mancini will take charge of his team in an official competition for the first time and has called up a strong squad for the tournament.

The Reds have seen conclusive results in their last seven games across all competitions, recording five wins. In their last 10 games in the Asian Cup, they have two wins to their name while suffering six losses.

There's nothing much to separate the two teams at the moment and both teams registered wins in their friendlies ahead of their campaign opener. Considering Saudi Arabia's better record against their southern rivals and superior record in the Asian Cup, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 2-1 Oman

Saudi Arabia vs Oman Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Saudi Arabia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Saleh Al Shehri to score or assist any time - Yes