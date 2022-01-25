Saudi Arabia vs Oman prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Saudi Arabia and Oman will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The hosts will be looking to get back to winning ways following their disappointing sojourn in the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup, where they finished bottom of Group C. They were last in action when they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Morocco, with Karim El Berkaoui scoring the match-winner in the first half.

Oman made it to the quarterfinal of the same competition before falling to a 2-1 defeat to Tunisia. Selfedine Jaziri and Youssel Msakni got on the scoresheet to help the Carthage Eagles advance to the last four.

Saudi Arabia currently top the standings in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, having garnered 16 points from six matches. A win on Thursday could see them qualify for their sixth appearance at the Mundial depending on results elsewhere.

Oman sit in fourth spot on seven points and need a victory to retain their slim hopes of making it to Qatar.

Saudi Arabia vs Oman Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 21 occasions in the past and Saudi Arabia have a vastly superior record with 13 wins to their name. Three matches ended in a draw while Oman were victorious in five previous games.

Their most recent meeting came in September. Saleh Al Shehri's first-half goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Saudi Arabia form guide: L-D-L-W-D

Oman form guide: L-W-L-D-L

Saudi Arabia vs Oman Team News

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia called up 26 players to dispute the qualifiers against Oman and Japan.

Injuries: Zaid Al-Bawardi, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Salman Al-Faraj

Suspension: None

Oman

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Saudi Arabia vs Oman Predicted XI

Saudi Arabia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zaid Al-Bawardi (GK); Ali Majrashi, Waleed Al-Ahmed, Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti, Naif Almas; Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Salman Al-Faraj, Turki Al-Ammar, Ayman Yahya; Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Abdullah Radif

Oman Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ibrahim Al Mukhaini (GK); Ahmed Al Kaabi, Juma Al Habsi, Ahmed Al Khamisi, Mahmood Mabrook; Arshad Al-Alawi, Harib Al Saadi, Salaah Al Yahyaei, Abdullah Fawaz; Al-Mandher Al Alawi, Khalid Al Hajri

Saudi Arabia vs Oman Prediction

Saudi Arabia are cruising towards securing automatic qualification for the FIFA World Cup. They will be keen to get back on track after their disappointing performance at the FIFA Arab Cup.

The Green Falcons are overwhelming favorites to emerge triumphant and we are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 2-0 Oman

Edited by Peter P