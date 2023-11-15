Saudi Arabia vs Pakistan Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16th 2023

Saudi Arabia will welcome Pakistan to the Abdullah Al-Dabal Stadium for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday (November 16th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Mali in an international friendly last month. Moussa Doumbia, Hamari Traore and Lassine Sinayoko all found the back of the net to guide the west Africans to victory.

Pakistan, meanwhile, saw off Cambodia with a narrow 1-0 second leg victory in the first round of the qualifiers in October. Harun Hamdi's 68th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides and helped his nation qualify for the next round with a 1-0 aggregate victory.

They will now turn their attention towards their quest to qualify for the Canada/Mexico/USA World Cup and have been grouped alongside Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Tajikistan in Group G.

Saudi Arabia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sole meeting between the two sides came in May 1978 when Saudi Arabia claimed a 6-0 victory.

Saudi Arabia are winless in their last eight games, losing seven matches in this sequence.

Nine of Pakistan's last 10 games, including each of the last five have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Six of Saudi Arabia's last seven games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Saudi Arabia are aiming to qualify for a third consecutive seventh FIFA World Cup and seventh overall while Pakistan have never made an appearance at the World Cup.

Pakistan are ranked 193rd in the world in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Saudi Arabia are 57th.

Saudi Arabia vs Pakistan Prediction

Saudi Arabia sent shockwaves around the world with their opening victory against eventual champions Argentina in Qatar last year. However, The Green have struggled since then, winning just one of 11 games played in that time (nine losses).

Despite their hosts' current struggles, the odds are heavily stacked against the visiting Pakistan. Saudi Arabia will have to do without talisman Salem Al-Dawsari who has pulled out of the squad due to injury.

Nevertheless, Roberto Mancini's squad is still vastly superior compared to Pakistan.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 4-0 Pakistan

Saudi Arabia vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Saudi Arabia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Saudi Arabia to win both halves

Tip 5 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Saudi Arabia/Saudi Arabia