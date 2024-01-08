Saudi Arabia vs Palestine Prediction and Betting Tips | January 9th 2024

Seeking to make it four wins on the bounce, Saudi Arabia take on Palestine in a friendly at the Saoud bin Abdulrahman Stadium on Tuesday.

This will be the Lions of Canaan’s final warm-up fixture before taking center stage in the AFC Asian Cup and they will look to pick up a morale-boosting result.

Saudi Arabia kicked off the new year as they would have hoped as they picked up a 1-0 friendly victory over Lebanon last Thursday.

Roberto Mancini’s men have now won three consecutive matches across all competitions, a run that has seen them surge to the top of Group G of the World Cup qualifiers.

Saudi Arabia will now look to build on last week’s victory and gather some momentum ahead of their quest for a record-equalling fourth Asian Cup title.

Palestine, on the other hand, failed to find their feet on Sunday as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Uzbekistan in a friendly at the Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium.

With that result, Makram Daboub’s side have now failed to taste victory in seven consecutive matches across all competitions, dating back to a 2-1 win over Bahrain back in March 2023.

Palestine, who are currently 99th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, have been drawn in Group C of the Asian Cup, alongside Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates and three-time champions Iran.

Saudi Arabia vs Palestine Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Saudi Arabia have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming five wins and four draws in the last nine meetings between the two teams.

Daboub’s men have failed to win their last seven matches across all competitions, losing five and picking up two draws since last March’s 2-1 victory over Bahrain.

Saudi Arabia have won their last three matches, including successive victories over Pakistan and Jordan in Group G of the World Cup qualifiers.

The Lions of Canaan have lost all but one of their last six away matches in all competitions, with a goalless draw against Lebanon on November 16 being the exception.

Saudi Arabia vs Palestine Prediction

Saudi Arabia will be licking their lips as they take on a floundering Palestine side who have failed to taste victory since last March. Given the gulf in quality between the two sides, we predict a one-sided affair at the Saoud bin Abdulrahman Stadium, with Mancini’s men picking up the win and extending their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 2-0 Palestine

Saudi Arabia vs Palestine Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Saudi Arabia to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last seven clashes)