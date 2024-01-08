Saudi Arabia vs Palestine Prediction and Betting Tips | January 9th 2024

Seeking to make it four wins on the bounce, Saudi Arabia take on Palestine in a friendly at the Saoud bin Abdulrahman Stadium on Tuesday.
This will be the Lions of Canaan’s final warm-up fixture before taking center stage in the AFC Asian Cup and they will look to pick up a morale-boosting result.
Saudi Arabia kicked off the new year as they would have hoped as they picked up a 1-0 friendly victory over Lebanon last Thursday.
Roberto Mancini’s men have now won three consecutive matches across all competitions, a run that has seen them surge to the top of Group G of the World Cup qualifiers.
Saudi Arabia will now look to build on last week’s victory and gather some momentum ahead of their quest for a record-equalling fourth Asian Cup title.
Palestine, on the other hand, failed to find their feet on Sunday as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Uzbekistan in a friendly at the Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium.
With that result, Makram Daboub’s side have now failed to taste victory in seven consecutive matches across all competitions, dating back to a 2-1 win over Bahrain back in March 2023.
Palestine, who are currently 99th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, have been drawn in Group C of the Asian Cup, alongside Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates and three-time champions Iran.
Saudi Arabia vs Palestine Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Saudi Arabia have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming five wins and four draws in the last nine meetings between the two teams.
- Daboub’s men have failed to win their last seven matches across all competitions, losing five and picking up two draws since last March’s 2-1 victory over Bahrain.
- Saudi Arabia have won their last three matches, including successive victories over Pakistan and Jordan in Group G of the World Cup qualifiers.
- The Lions of Canaan have lost all but one of their last six away matches in all competitions, with a goalless draw against Lebanon on November 16 being the exception.
Saudi Arabia vs Palestine Prediction
Saudi Arabia will be licking their lips as they take on a floundering Palestine side who have failed to taste victory since last March. Given the gulf in quality between the two sides, we predict a one-sided affair at the Saoud bin Abdulrahman Stadium, with Mancini’s men picking up the win and extending their dominance in this fixture.
Prediction: Saudi Arabia 2-0 Palestine
Saudi Arabia vs Palestine Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Saudi Arabia to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the sides)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last seven clashes)