Saudi Arabia vs South Korea Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th January 2024

Saudi Arabia lock horns at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Tuesday for their round-of-16 encounter in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

With seven points in three group matches, Saudi Arabia won Group F. The Green Falcons began their campaign with a 2-1 win over Oman, followed by a 2-0 triumph over Kyrgyzstan. In their last group fixture, Roberto Mancini's side were held to a goalless stalemate by Thailand.

After going out in the group stages for two editions in a row, Saudi Arabia are now in the knockout stages for the second time running. Unbeaten in their last eight games, the Middle Eastern side are looking strong right now and that holds them in good stead against Asian giants, like South Korea.

The Taegeuk Warriors came second in Group E after collecting five points in three games. A 3-1 win over Bahrain in their opener was followed by a pair of draws to Jordan (2-2) and Malaysia (3-3).

Saudi Arabia vs South Korea Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 20th clash between the sides; in the previous 19, South Korea won seven times over Saudi Arabia and lost on six occasions.

Saudi Arabia have failed to score in their last four games against South Korea.

Saudi's last win over Korea came in August 2005, a 1-0 victory on the road in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Korea and Saudi last met in September 2023, when the Taegeuk Warriors eked out a 1-0 victory.

South Korea are unbeaten in their last nine games, whereas Saudi Arabia are unbeaten in their last eight.

South Korea are ranked 23rd in the world, whereas Saudi Arabia are 56th.

Saudi Arabia vs South Korea Prediction

Both teams are on a great run of form, but only one will progress from this match. Korea are the favorites here, given their quality, experience and pedigree. Saudi Arabia have proven to be no pushovers, and their resilient defense will give the Taegeuk Warriors a serious run for their money too.

It could go all the way to penalties, where Korea are more likely to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 1-1 (3-4 on pens.) South Korea

Saudi Arabia vs South Korea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw before South Korea progress on penalties

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes